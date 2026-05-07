Rams' Jared Verse: 'The only thing that can stop us is ourselves'

The refrain is similar to Verse's comments after the season, when he shouldered the blame for the defensive collapse against the Seahawks in the NFC title game. It's clear that Verse still believes the Rams lost that tilt more than Seattle won it.

"They have a good offensive team. I think the defense, they have a great defensive line," Verse said when asked about the Seahawks. "They got great players. But like I said before, it was nothing that we didn't expect, or they didn't throw anything at us that was a left hook or anything like that. It was just things where we beat ourselves. We didn't do this, we didn't do that, a drop here, a missed tackle there, doing this after the third. It was just a lack of execution on our part."

Verse underscored that to leap to the top of a division that houses the Super Bowl champs and a playoff squad in San Francisco, the Rams can't continue to stub their own toe.

"It's easy to go up against a team you should beat because you have a more talented roster," he said. "When both rosters are excelling, the Seahawks have a very talented roster. The Niners have a very talented roster. When you put two talented rosters against each other, or all three of us against each other, it's who executes better.