Jaguars' Travis Hunter fine with questions over two-way role: It's been talked about 'my whole career'

Hunter's whole NFL career since the Jaguars traded up to take him second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft consists of 486 snaps -- 324 on offense as a wide receiver and 162 on defense as a cornerback. He produced 28 receptions for 298 yards, one touchdown, and 15 tackles with three passes defensed.

Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have taken turns exuding their confidence in Hunter, whilst underscoring that he will continue in his ironman ways.

With organized team activities underway, Hunter's onus has been on the weight room and the mental game as he's still on the comeback trail from surgery for an injured LCL.

"No telling," Hunter said of when he expects to return to doing football activities. "(I) just have to continue to work."

Whether it's because he hasn't been able to truly practice or he's looking to grow sturdier in the aftermath of an injury, Hunter has bulked up.

"I feel a lot stronger," he said. "It was me going in (the weight room) and getting my overall body right and just getting in shape. I couldn't run, so (the weight room) was my best friend and being able to let out some of the anger because I (didn't) have my two feet."

Whenever it is that Hunter is ready to hit the practice ground running, he'll be ready to answer the same old questions regarding how and if he can handle a full NFL season as a two-way player.