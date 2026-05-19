Raiders OC Andrew Janocko: Rookie Fernando Mendoza 'a sponge that wants to know everything' 

As Phase 3 of the offseason kicks off for the Las Vegas Raiders, we enter a pivotal week of OTA workouts for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
There is still no contact in voluntary sessions, but with teams permitted to run 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, we're inching closer to real practices. For the No. 1 overall pick, learning a new offense and some key technical aspects like working from under center and the play-action game, these reps could shape how prepared he is for Year 1.
Thus far, the coaching staff has been impressed with the rookie's approach, particularly the mental aspects, which have predominantly characterized the early portion of offseason work.
"He's somebody that wants to know the whys of everything, the story behind everything," first-time offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said of Mendoza, via the team's official website. "What we're calling, but why are we calling it?
"He's really just a sponge that wants to know everything. So it's a lot of fun working with a quarterback like that because he's coming in as a blank slate in this offense -- never been in this offense before -- and just asking a ton of questions."
For a Klint Kubiak staff that has mostly worked with veteran quarterbacks in its past few stops, those questions have provided a fresh perspective to their processing.
"He's asking questions that you might not have thought about in a couple of years," Janocko said. "It also makes you evaluate everything. 'I know we've had some success doing it one way, but we could do it another way and be even better.'"
The Raiders' decision to start Mendoza or Kirk Cousins under center to open the season won't be swayed by OTAs, but it will provide a solid base for the rookie heading into training camp in July.