Romeo Doubs would 'love' to have A.J. Brown in New England, even if it means different role for Pats WR

When Romeo Doubs signed with New England, he was viewed as a replacement for Stefon Diggs. Doubs presumably would be in line for a larger volume than he saw in Green Bay's crowded crew.
Then, the A.J. Brown reports picked up steam.
While there has been zero confirmation that the Patriots are acquiring Brown in a post-June 1 trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, it's been assumed that the swap will happen eventually. If it does, that's fine with Doubs.
The fifth-year pro said he'd be happy to play alongside Brown if a trade takes place, even if that means a different role than he initially imagined.
"I was true to my word when I came here that there is no number one guy in this offense," Doubs said Tuesday, via Mass Live. "So, whatever it is I have to do, whether it's playing into the strength more or playing on the backside every here and now, or even having (revolving roles), which I'm really familiar with because I've done it in Green Bay also. I'm open to all roles. That's just part of this league. You know, the more you can do, the more you can do for the team, the more you show for yourself, just things of that nature."
Doubs generated a career-high 724 yards on 55 catches with six touchdowns in 2025. Given his proven ability to play different roles in Green Bay's offense, Doubs should fit seamlessly if Brown joins New England.
"I have a ton of respect for him," Doubs said. "I mean, he's been a dude in this league for quite a long time. I understand that when he first got in the league, coach (Mike) Vrabel was his coach. So again, I understand there are a lot of rumors going around. If he's here, I'd love to have him here, and if he isn't here, I'm still going to wish him the best because he's one of the guys this week. Best in this league."
If the Brown trade winds up as smoke, Doubs would represent the Pats' top receiver ahead of the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas and others.