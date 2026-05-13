Romeo Doubs would 'love' to have A.J. Brown in New England, even if it means different role for Pats WR

"I was true to my word when I came here that there is no number one guy in this offense," Doubs said Tuesday, via Mass Live. "So, whatever it is I have to do, whether it's playing into the strength more or playing on the backside every here and now, or even having (revolving roles), which I'm really familiar with because I've done it in Green Bay also. I'm open to all roles. That's just part of this league. You know, the more you can do, the more you can do for the team, the more you show for yourself, just things of that nature."