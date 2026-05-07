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Josh Downs ready to show Caleb Downs he's 'little brother' when Colts face Cowboys

Published: May 07, 2026 at 06:40 AM Updated: May 07, 2026 at 11:44 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Ahead of the draft, Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs knew it was a possibility the Dallas Cowboys could draft his brother, Caleb, setting up a head-to-head matchup in 2026. Then it happened.

"I remember before he got drafted -- not to talk about the Cowboys' scheme or nothing -- but he told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he's playing nickel," Josh said on Wednesday. "So, that's like head-to-head all game. I was like, that's interesting. So when he got drafted, I was like, 'You know we play y'all this year?' He got all hype."

The Downs brothers faced off once in high school, when Josh's North Gwinnett (Georgia) High School blew out Caleb's Mill Creek, per the Indy Star. Josh beat his younger brother for a touchdown. He'd like a repeat when the Colts host the Cowboys at some point in 2026.

"It's all fun and games, but you know I've got to still let him know he's the little brother in this situation," Josh said.

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The Downs duo is one of 17 sets of brothers currently playing in the NFL, per NFL Research, including adopted brothers Tez Johnson and Bo Nix.

  1. Sydney Brown (Falcons), Chase Brown (Bengals)
  2. Christian Elliss (Patriots), Kaden Elliss (Saints), Jonah Elliss (Broncos)
  3. Josh Downs (Colts), Caleb Downs (Cowboys)
  4. Matt Hennessy (Cowboys), Thomas Hennessy (Jets)
  5. Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Connor Heyward (Raiders)
  6. Tez Johnson (Buccaneers), Bo Nix (Broncos)
  7. Luke McCaffrey (Commanders), Christian McCaffrey (49ers)
  8. Max Melton (Cardinals), Bo Melton (Packers)
  9. Azeez Ojulari (Falcons), BJ Ojulari (Cardinals)
  10. Jordan Oladokun (Chargers), Chris Oladokun (Chiefs)
  11. Patrick Paul (Dolphins), Chris Paul (Commanders)
  12. Penei Sewell (Lions), Nephi Sewell (Bears)
  13. A.J. Terrell (Falcons), Avieon Terrell (Falcons)
  14. Zach Thomas (49ers), Cameron Thomas (Falcons)
  15. Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers), Marlon Tuipulotu (released by Giants on Thursday)
  16. Quincy Williams (Browns), Quinnen Williams (Cowboys)
  17. Rejzohn Wright (Saints), Nahshon Wright (Jets)

The Terrell brothers will obviously play together after Avieon was drafted in Atlanta -- a club that seems to have a particular affinity for brotherly connections (four in the list above). Seven sets of bros are set to face off in 2026:

  1. Cincinnati's Chase Brown at Atlanta's Sydney Brown
  2. Denver's Jonah Elliss at New England's Christian Elliss
  3. Washington's Luke McCaffrey at San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey
  4. L.A. Chargers' Jordan Oladokun vs. Kansas City's Chris Oladokun
  5. Detroit's Penei Sewell vs. Chicago's Nephi Sewell
  6. San Francisco's Zach Thomas at Atlanta's Cameron Thomas
  7. Dallas' Caleb Downs at Indianapolis' Josh Downs

When those family affairs will take place will be known in the coming weeks when the league releases the 2026 NFL schedule.

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