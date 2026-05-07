Josh Downs ready to show Caleb Downs he's 'little brother' when Colts face Cowboys

Ahead of the draft, Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs knew it was a possibility the Dallas Cowboys could draft his brother, Caleb, setting up a head-to-head matchup in 2026. Then it happened.

"I remember before he got drafted -- not to talk about the Cowboys' scheme or nothing -- but he told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he's playing nickel," Josh said on Wednesday. "So, that's like head-to-head all game. I was like, that's interesting. So when he got drafted, I was like, 'You know we play y'all this year?' He got all hype."

The Downs brothers faced off once in high school, when Josh's North Gwinnett (Georgia) High School blew out Caleb's Mill Creek, per the Indy Star. Josh beat his younger brother for a touchdown. He'd like a repeat when the Colts host the Cowboys at some point in 2026.