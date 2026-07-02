Offseason grades for every AFC team: Titans, Raiders, Jets trending up

Standout moves:

Promoting OC Joe Brady to HC

Re-signing C Connor McGovern

Trading for WR DJ Moore





The Bills have been one piece away from a Super Bowl run for most of Josh Allen’s career. After nine years of "Close, but no cigar," they fired head coach Sean McDermott and followed with a flurry of free-agent activity, signing several veteran defenders and interior offensive linemen. Their biggest move, by far, was the trade for Moore. GM Brandon Beane had a decent draft, highlighted by second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker. Buffalo filled out roster depth with mid-round selections like WR Skyler Bell and safety Jalon Kilgore.





Most of Buffalo’s moves felt good, if not great. Promoting Brady to head coach was the safe hire. Giving up a second-round draft pick for Moore was a B- trade. The Bills traded back in the first round three times before landing on Parker at No. 35 overall. They’ll be contenders again, but a slightly more aggressive offseason would have earned a slightly higher grade.