Offseason grades for every AFC team: Titans, Raiders, Jets trending up

Now that we're into July, the roster-construction period of the offseason has all but concluded and the preparing-for-the-season part has started. After the frenzy of free agency, a flurry of blockbuster trades and a fresh influx of talent in the draft, the vast majority of key moves have been made ... which means we can now grade every team's 2026 offseason.
With the help of NFL Pro data and insights and NFL IQ, I've evaluated every franchise's signings, releases, trades and picks -- and the ones that weren't made -- to grade the overall offseason effort and highlight what it could mean for the 2026 campaign (and beyond).
Keep in mind: A good grade doesn't mean a team will win the Super Bowl, and a bad grade doesn't doom anyone to a losing season. Rather, this exercise provides context for each organization's improvements (or lack thereof) over the past four months.
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Let's get into the grades!
AFC EAST
Standout moves:
- Promoting OC Joe Brady to HC
- Re-signing C Connor McGovern
- Trading for WR DJ Moore
The Bills have been one piece away from a Super Bowl run for most of Josh Allen’s career. After nine years of "Close, but no cigar," they fired head coach Sean McDermott and followed with a flurry of free-agent activity, signing several veteran defenders and interior offensive linemen. Their biggest move, by far, was the trade for Moore. GM Brandon Beane had a decent draft, highlighted by second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker. Buffalo filled out roster depth with mid-round selections like WR Skyler Bell and safety Jalon Kilgore.
Most of Buffalo’s moves felt good, if not great. Promoting Brady to head coach was the safe hire. Giving up a second-round draft pick for Moore was a B- trade. The Bills traded back in the first round three times before landing on Parker at No. 35 overall. They’ll be contenders again, but a slightly more aggressive offseason would have earned a slightly higher grade.
Standout moves:
- Signing QB Malik Willis
- Extending RB De'Von Achane
- Trading WR Jaylen Waddle
The Dolphins’ 2026 offseason was one of the starkest examples of “eyes on the future” we’ve ever seen. They released or traded nearly a dozen players, including former staples like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They hired Jeff Hafley to replace Mike McDaniel at head coach and signed unproven Packers backup QB Willis to lead Bobby Slowik's offense. They also made a league-high 13 picks in the draft, including OT Kadyn Proctor and CB Chris Johnson in the first round.
Even in the context of a rebuild, Miami’s moves felt a little disjointed: signing Willis to a three-year deal instead of tapping an inexpensive bridge QB; extending Achane for four years while shipping Waddle to Denver; and trading down in the first round, ultimately passing on a potential defensive game-changer like Caleb Downs. We won’t see the whole structure for another couple of years, but so far, I'm not convinced by the foundation.
Standout moves:
- Trading for WR A.J. Brown
- Signing OG Alijah Vera-Tucker
- Drafting OT Caleb Lomu
After losing the Super Bowl, the Patriots had holes to fill heading into 2026. They lacked a go-to receiver, the offensive line was a mess through the playoffs, and the pass rush was middling for much of the year. The offseason started concerningly slow, with Vera-Tucker, Romeo Doubs and Dre'Mont Jones constituting their biggest signings in March.
Adding Lomu and Gabe Jacas bolstered both the O-line and the pass rush on the first two days of the draft, and in the pièce de résistance, they traded for a No. 1 receiver in Brown at the start of June. The first-round compensation for the former Eagle -- albeit in 2028 -- might have been a bit steep, but the juice he’ll bring to the offense can’t be overlooked. Slogging through another lackluster free agency period, but ultimately addressing major needs, earns New England a decent if unexciting grade.
Standout moves:
- Making three first-round draft picks
- Extending RB Breece Hall
- Trading DE Jermaine Johnson II for DT T'Vondre Sweat
Speaking of rebuilds, the Jets’ version comfortably outdid Miami’s in my book. They had a much higher-profile draft, snagging edge rusher David Bailey second overall before adding top tight end Kenyon Sadiq, highly rated wideout Omar Cooper Jr. and top-50 prospect D'Angelo Ponds at corner. They also swapped the unproductive Johnson for a talented young defensive tackle in Sweat, signed promising corner CB Nahshon Wright and traded for bridge QB Geno Smith.
Extending Hall for three years -- a move i don't particularly love for a team that's a ways from contending -- solidified a respectable skill-position group (after also extending Garrett Wilson last summer) for a future franchise quarterback. New York still might be one of the favorites for the first overall pick in 2027, but this offseason set the stage for a better future.
AFC NORTH
Standout moves:
- Firing HC John Harbaugh
- Signing OLB Trey Hendrickson
- Drafting OG Olaivavega Ioane
From a quantity standpoint, the Ravens lost more than they added this offseason. John Harbaugh was replaced by first-time head coach Jesse Minter, they lost several run-game staples (including Tyler Linderbaum) and there was the non-trade for Maxx Crosby. It could mean an identity change in 2026 and a period of adjustment, and it might have resulted in a far worse grade had they not made a few crucial moves to stabilize.
Signing Hendrickson was massive and should revitalize a pass rush that struggled last year. Adding Calais Campbell didn't hurt, either. Selecting Ioane, DE Zion Young and two wide receivers -- Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt -- with their first four draft picks helped address and refresh several positions of need, turning a largely painful offseason into a tentatively promising one.
Standout moves:
- Trading for DT Dexter Lawrence
- Signing S Bryan Cook
- Allowing DE Trey Hendrickson to hit free agency
The Bengals entered the 2026 offseason with one major task to complete: Fix the defense. Thus, they put nearly all their eggs into that basket, signing safeties Cook and Kyle Dugger, DE Boye Mafe and others. More big-time moves ensued when they traded their first-round pick for Lawrence and used their second-rounder on promising edge rusher Cashius Howell. Cook, Mafe and Lawrence bring difference-making upside at three key spots, which is exactly what Cincinnati needs after years of defensive incompetence.
Honestly, the only reason the Bengals didn’t earn an A grade is they allowed Hendrickson to hit free agency (and sign with a division rival). Now, Cincinnati will face the four-time Pro Bowler twice a year with no trade compensation to ease the pain. Still, the overall defensive improvements are a big win.
Standout moves:
- Trading DE Myles Garrett for DE Jared Verse and draft capital
- Drafting OT Spencer Fano
- Making four draft picks in the top 60
As with the Dolphins and Jets, Cleveland’s offseason should clearly be viewed through the lens of a rebuild. In that context, it was solid. Trading a future Hall of Famer is admittedly tough, but getting a talented youngster to replace him in Verse, plus a package of picks, cushions the blow. The Browns also maneuvered extremely well in the draft, trading down from sixth to ninth overall and still snagging Fano, picking up receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston plus safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren on Day 2 -- earning them Gennaro Filice’s top draft grade.
Largely unimpressive free-agent signings kept Cleveland from earning a pure A grade, with their best pickup being former Chargers guard Zion Johnson. The biggest question mark entering training camp is the quarterback position, an area that needs figuring out before the Browns can legitimately contend. This, however, was a productive start to the Todd Monken era.
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC Mike McCarthy
- Trading for WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- Signing CB Jamel Dean
After 19 seasons of Mike Tomlin, the Steelers made the transition to a new head coach in McCarthy. It was an oddly-lateral move, possibly geared toward luring Aaron Rodgers back. If that was the intent, it worked, as Rodgers signed on in mid-May to play his final NFL season for Pittsburgh. Fortunately, the front office did work to improve the rest of the roster in advance, trading for Pittman, signing RB Rico Dowdle and drafting OT Max Iheanachor and WR Germie Bernard to reinforce the offense. Pittsburgh also improved the secondary with Dean and safeties Darnell Savage and Jaquan Brisker.
Still, this was an offseason of merely slight improvements for Pittsburgh. Will it be enough -- and, in turn, does the 42-year-old Rodgers have enough left in the tank -- to get the Steelers past the Wild Card Round for the first time in nine years? Time will tell.
AFC SOUTH
Standout moves:
- Extending three star defenders
- Re-signing OT Trent Brown, OG Ed Ingram
- Releasing RB Joe Mixon, trading for RB David Montgomery
The Texans thrived almost entirely on the merits of their defense in 2025, so it was promising to see them retain key core players this offseason, extending DE Will Anderson Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair and DE Danielle Hunter. Swapping out Mixon, who didn’t play last year due to a foot injury, for Montgomery was a boon, and they sufficiently replaced most of the other departed players.
The draft, however, was less than exciting for Houston, with the first two days bringing OL Keylan Rutledge, DT Kayden McDonald and TE Marlin Klein into the fold. The team's free agency approach felt fine but not flashy. If O-line additions Rutledge, Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith all start and play well for the Texans, this could end up being an even better offseason than it appears at first glance. For now, given the uncertainty on that (crucial) front, it earns a middling grade.
Standout moves:
- Re-signing QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce
- Trading WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- Making solid Day 2 draft selections
My grade on Indianapolis' offseason hinges quite a bit on my disapproval of the Jones and Pierce signings. The veteran quarterback penned a two-year, $88 million deal after putting together a half season of high-level play before tearing his Achilles in December. Pierce landed a four-year, $116 million contract -- top-15 wide receiver money -- after posting (mediocre) career highs of 47 catches and 1,003 yards in 2025. The rest of Indy's free agency action was largely lateral, though trading Pittman to Pittsburgh might leave the offense with a bit of a hole on the outside.
The Colts' draft was fine, highlighted by the selections of Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy on Day 2 (after missing out on Day 1 festivities due to the Sauce Gardner trade). But, for me, it wasn’t enough to make up for the risky, optimistic investments they made into Jones and Pierce.
Standout moves:
- Allowing RB Travis Etienne, LB Devin Lloyd to hit free agency
- Extending DE Travon Walker, TE Brenton Strange
- Re-signing CB Montaric Brown
No offense to James Gladstone and Co., but this offseason hasn't been great. The Jaguars lost multiple key starters in free agency and added very little to compensate. Their biggest moves were pure maintenance: extending former No. 1 pick Walker after a 3.5-sack season; re-upping Strange, who put up career highs of 46 catches, 540 receiving yards and three TDs in 12 games in 2025; and re-signing Brown.
Then came the draft. Jacksonville’s class took home Gennaro Filice’s second-lowest overall grade and was frequently criticized for drastic reaches and a failure to address primary needs -- like linebacker -- until the latter rounds. After the last few months, the Jags are under serious pressure when it comes to their division title defense, with other AFC South teams making strides this offseason.
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC Robert Saleh
- Acquiring double-digit defenders through free agency/trades
- Drafting WR Carnell Tate
Tennessee’s offseason is my favorite across the entire league. It made several impactful signings, including DL John Franklin-Myers and WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and a couple of notable trades in an effort to rebuild the defense to Saleh’s image. But the biggest wins came through the draft. The Titans made the bold decision to draft Tate instead of highly touted LB/edge Arvell Reese at fourth overall, and still picked up DE Keldric Faulk at No. 31 and LB Anthony Hill Jr. at 60. They also secured Jeffery Simmons on a huge extension in June.
Getting Cam Ward a WR1 was my highest-priority fix for Tennessee early in the offseason, and Tate was a perfect solution. He and Robinson should form an excellent 1-2 punch for Ward. All the moves to build a defensive roster fitted to Saleh’s scheme helped round out an excellent offseason -- one which I think will have the Titans competing for the AFC South crown sooner than most expect.
AFC WEST
Standout moves:
- Trading for WR Jaylen Waddle
- Allowing DL John Franklin-Myers to hit free agency
- Re-signing LB Alex Singleton
The Broncos' offseason has been predicated heavily on re-signing important assets, rather than adding new ones. Losing Franklin-Myers on the defensive line definitely hurt, though Denver added a potential replacement with its first pick in the draft -- Tyler Onyedim at 66th overall. But otherwise, the roster has remained largely the same after a strong playoff run that might have been a sudden Bo Nix ankle injury and a Denver blizzard away from the Super Bowl.
The one big add was Waddle, acquired in a mid-March trade. He provides an element to the passing attack that was largely lacking last year, and could even thrive in Sean Payton's vacant “Joker” role. Ultimately, Denver lost very little and gained just enough to pick up where its breakthrough 2025 campaign abruptly left off.
Standout moves:
- Signing RB Kenneth Walker III
- Trading CB Trent McDuffie
- Drafting CB Mansoor Delane
The Chiefs missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014 and posted their worst record of the Andy Reid era (6-11). The offseason response has been a mixed bag. They had more notable departures -- including OT Jawaan Taylor, CBs McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook -- than additions in March. Their most significant signing was Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who will need to heavily electrify the run game to earn his $43 million price tag. It is concerning that Kansas City didn’t improve the receiving corps around Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
The draft was promising, as Kansas City picked up the top cornerback prospect in Delane (by trading up three spots), as well as defensive linemen Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas inside the top 40. There are still several question marks overall, but Brett Veach and Co. likely did enough for Reid and Patrick Mahomes -- if healthy -- to get this roster back into contention.
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC Klint Kubiak
- Signing C Tyler Linderbaum, LBs Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean
- Drafting QB Fernando Mendoza
The Las Vegas offseason has been extremely eventful, and it began with the hiring of new head coach Klint Kubiak. The Raiders retained Maxx Crosby after a failed trade; spent a whopping $308 million in free agency (second-most in the league, per Over The Cap), landing big names including veteran QB Kirk Cousins; and used the No. 1 overall pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback.
One major catching point keeps me from granting Las Vegas a perfect grade. The team added next to nothing at wide receiver, with its biggest signing being Jalen Nailor on a far-too-expensive three-year, $35 million contract. That means Cousins, the team's most likely Week 1 starter, and Mendoza, also expected to take snaps this season as a rookie, will spend the campaign throwing to Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers and a bunch of question marks. That makes me nervous. Even if the rebuilding Raiders struggle this fall, their offseason moves herald a promising future.
Standout moves:
- Hiring OC Mike McDaniel
- Signing C Tyler Biadasz, OG Cole Strange
- Extending S Derwin James
For the third time in the last four seasons, the Chargers won double-digit games in 2025 and then lost in the Wild Card Round. The primary culprit to that disappointing outcome was their patchwork offensive line, which allowed a 42.5% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats. To avoid the same outcome in 2026, they signed Biadasz and Strange and drafted OL Jake Slaughter 63rd overall. With tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning from injury, the starting offensive line will look entirely different in 2026.
Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh and Co. brought in a creative offensive play-caller in McDaniel and signed a number of former John Harbaugh pieces in the run game to build a more efficient, balanced offense around Justin Herbert. The lack of a notable additions at wide receiver keeps L.A. from earning an A+ in my book, but the otherwise-excellent execution of its clear vision earns a strong grade nonetheless.