NFL Network: Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to three-year, $105.8 million extension

The annual average salary of Simmons' extension sits at $35.3 million, dwarfing the previous high at the position: Chris Jones' $31.8 million with the Chiefs.

Simmons, who turns 29 in July, has rightfully been identified as a foundational piece of the Titans' future during head coach Robert Saleh's first season in charge and was handsomely rewarded as such.

"Jeffery Simmons is a pillar for our franchise and embodies what it means to be a Titan," general manager Mike Borgonzi said. "He's the premier defensive tackle in the National Football League and you win with players like Jeffery. Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community. ... You always want to keep your best players and we accomplished that today. We're excited for Jeffery to be here in Nashville for the long haul."

Simmons made his first All-Pro team in 2025 on the strength of a career-high 11 sacks, bringing his career total to 42.5. He received the third-highest defensive grade among defensive tackles (88.3) from PFF and made his fourth Pro Bowl.

Although that production coincided with a 3-14 record and a 30th-place finish in points allowed, the Titans' struggles by no means fell on Simmons' shoulders.

He has been one of the team's most impactful defenders through his seven seasons, and he's now set to play on a raise in a rebuilt Titans D.