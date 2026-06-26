Kyler Murray for MVP? KC Concepcion for OROY? Long-shot picks for major NFL awards in 2026

A month away from training camps kicking off around the NFL, this feels like a good time to shoot my shot on the forecasting front. While it is easy to pick the front-runners for the league's most prestigious awards, I want to identify a handful of underrated or overlooked candidates who could walk away with some hardware at the end of the 2026 season.
Although it is unlikely that the men listed below ultimately hit the winner's circle at next February's NFL Honors, there is always a possibility that a long shot finds a way to steal an award with a resounding performance that captivates the football world.
With that logic in mind, here are my long-shot candidates for seven major individual awards in 2026.
Most Valuable Player
The combination of Murray's spectacular playmaking ability and Kevin O'Connell's creative scheming could quickly remind the football world why this quarterback won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and then went first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Injuries have plagued the former Offensive Rookie of the Year in recent seasons, but Murray's dual-threat skills should be enhanced by the Vikings' playmakers and play designer. After watching KOC transform a struggling Sam Darnold into a Pro Bowler in 2024, I'm confident that the coaching wizard can help the ultra-talented Murray regain his magic in Minnesota. Given the 28-year-old's prowess as a dual-threat weapon, the Vikings could re-emerge with a potent offense to complement Brian Flores' swarming D. If Murray makes Minnesota a true contender in a loaded NFC North, the eighth-year pro could add another major piece of football hardware to his mantel.
Offensive Player of the Year
Brown's existence in Philadelphia became a soap opera drama, prompting the need for a fresh start somewhere else. Now in New England, the eighth-year pro appears motivated to prove his worth as one of the NFL's premier receivers. He joins a squad with an MVP-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye who dominated the AFC in 2025 while adjusting to a new system and scheme in just his second pro season. With Brown slotted into the WR1 role -- and surrounded by a collection of pass catchers with diverse games (possession receiver Romeo Doubs, designated deep threat Kyle Williams, dirty-work specialist Mack Hollins) -- the three-time second-team All-Pro could produce a spectacular stat line that pushes him close to the 2,000-yard mark. Moreover, a bounce-back campaign would silence Brown's critics and put the spotlight back on his dynamic game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Carter has been a disruptive force since entering the league, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons. But he's been involved in on-field and off-field incidents that have overshadowed his play. When locked in and focused, Carter is a force of nature with a violent game built on strength, power and raw physicality. The fourth-year pro overwhelms opponents at the line of scrimmage, forcing offensive play-callers to use double-teams and creative schemes to prevent him from wrecking games. Despite the extra attention he receives, Carter has piled up 13.5 sacks, 66 solo tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in 43 NFL games. If the 6-foot-3, 314-pounder avoids the distractions that impact his play, Carter absolutely could hoist the Defensive Player of the Year award next February.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
The dazzling pass catcher could become a prominent playmaker for the Browns as a first-year starter. Concepcion's speed, quickness and open-field running prowess make him an ideal fit for an offense that wants to feature more vertical routes and catch-and-run concepts under new head coach Todd Monken. With Concepcion also offering big-play ability as a punt returner, the Browns' plans to put the ball in his hands via traditional and unconventional methods (fly sweeps, reverses and gadgets) should give him plenty of chances to post numbers that put him in the conversation as a top OROY candidate.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Cowboys' rebuilt defensive lineup will put the rookie alongside a collection of veteran playmakers commanding significant attention at the line of scrimmage. With opponents forced to deal with Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark at the point of attack, Lawrence will see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, leading to regular sack opportunities. Moreover, the disruptive supportive cast could help Lawrence enhance his stat sheet with a bunch of tackles for loss and quarterback hits generated on extra effort and hustle plays. Lawrence is poised to receive plenty of exposure, given the Cowboys' brand and the team's six prime-time games. The rookie from UCF could swipe the award with a productive season that features a series of splash plays.
Comeback Player of the Year
Fully recovered from last October's season-ending ankle injury, the heart and soul of San Francisco's defense should be squarely in the mix for the league's bounce-back award, even in a loaded field of candidates that is highlighted by numerous high-profile quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels, to name a couple). Warner's energy, effort and disruptive impact jump off the screen when watching this unit play. With Warner coming off the first major injury of his NFL career, I think we'll see a fanatical effort from the 29-year-old as he seeks to reclaim his standing as the league's top linebacker. With new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris installing a scheme that will showcase Warner's skills as a "see ball, get ball" playmaker, the four-time first-team All-Pro will make more than enough plays to grab everyone's attention.
Coach of the Year
This underappreciated, Super Bowl-winning head coach has a chance to cement his legacy with a strong run in Pittsburgh. McCarthy takes over a longtime winner that had plateaued under Mike Tomlin, but the roster still features enough veteran playmakers to make a jump from good to great under new direction. If the veteran coach can get Aaron Rodgers to play like a top-half quarterback in a system that minimizes his deficiencies as a 42-year-old -- while simultaneously prodding defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to help the vaunted defense regain its swagger and suffocating style -- the Steelers will make plenty of noise as contenders. Inherently, McCarthy could win his first Coach of the Year award.