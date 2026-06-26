Kyler Murray for MVP? KC Concepcion for OROY? Long-shot picks for major NFL awards in 2026

Fully recovered from last October's season-ending ankle injury, the heart and soul of San Francisco's defense should be squarely in the mix for the league's bounce-back award, even in a loaded field of candidates that is highlighted by numerous high-profile quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels, to name a couple). Warner's energy, effort and disruptive impact jump off the screen when watching this unit play. With Warner coming off the first major injury of his NFL career, I think we'll see a fanatical effort from the 29-year-old as he seeks to reclaim his standing as the league's top linebacker. With new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris installing a scheme that will showcase Warner's skills as a "see ball, get ball" playmaker, the four-time first-team All-Pro will make more than enough plays to grab everyone's attention.