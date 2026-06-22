AFC West in 2026: Case for/against the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders to win division

The case for Denver winning the division: The Broncos are coming off their first AFC West title since their five-season dominance ended in 2015. With Bo Nix returning healthy and continuing to develop, Denver has a chance to make it back-to-back.





Nix showed mettle in tight games, leading the Broncos to a record 12 comeback wins in 2025. The quarterback proved an ideal point guard for Sean Payton, spreading the ball around, and throwing with accuracy on the move. He should be even more potent in Year 3 with the addition of receiver Jaylen Waddle. The acquisition of the former Dolphins first-rounder filled the Broncos' biggest need. Waddle can win against zone or man coverage and provides a run-after-catch threat. Paired with Courtland Sutton, Nix has a top-notch duo that will create mismatches. J.K. Dobbins, returning from injury, should also get the running game back on track, which waned after he went down. The offense should avoid the lulls that plagued it a year ago.





The Broncos defense remains elite with one of the most complete starting units in the NFL. Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks in 2025, and edge rusher Nik Bonitto continues to surge. The pairing of Bonitto and interior defender Zach Allen can wreak havoc on offenses. The secondary remains one of the best in the NFL, led by stud corner Patrick Surtain II. The trio of Surtain, Ja'Quan McMillian and Riley Moss proved it could smother offenses to the point that 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron was a rotational player. With Barron expected to get more run this year, the secondary could be even more studly.





With Payton at the helm, the Broncos still have room to grow after swiping the division title. The Super Bowl-winning coach can keep them on pace.





The case against Denver: We saw what happened when Nix was out. The offense floundered in the playoff loss to New England. If Nix suffers a setback or is knocked out for a significant stretch, the Broncos will struggle to maintain their grip on the AFC West. You could say the same for nearly every team in the league, but the drop-off from Nix to Jarrett Stidham is significant enough for Denver to plummet in a stiff division if the starter misses time.





While the Broncos boast a sensational starting 22, depth is a concern. The loss of John Franklin-Myers in the middle, coupled with Jonathan Cooper’s off-field concerns this offseason, could put pressure on the depth up front.





Offensive coordinator Davis Webb quickly became a hot coaching candidate this offseason, but, having spent his three-year coaching career on Payton’s staff, he has never called plays. The head coach’s willingness to hand off play-calling duties to Webb underscores the faith the Broncos have in the 31-year-old. However, what happens if things go sideways during a tough opening slate, which includes a Week 1 trip to Kansas City and then five consecutive games against 2025 playoff teams? Would Payton yank back the play-calling, creating some instability on offense?





The Broncos ran away with the AFC West last season thanks to their ability to win close games, but the schedule gets tougher for the first-place team. Denver doesn’t have a gimme game until it faces Arizona in Week 7. If Payton’s crew regresses in tight tilts, it'll struggle to keep its grip on the division.