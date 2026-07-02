Offseason grades for every NFC team: Cowboys, Giants, Rams earn high marks

Standout moves:









Dallas heavily shuffled its defensive front this offseason, acquiring Gary and Winters, among others. The Cowboys focused mainly on defense in the draft, adding Downs at No. 11, Lawrence at No. 23 and three other defenders in the first four rounds. Considering their struggles on that side of the ball in recent years, it was the ideal approach.





Dallas also re-signed Williams on a team-friendly deal and franchise-tagged Pickens. A lack of upgrades on the offensive line is the only thing keeping the Cowboys from a perfect grade. As long as their defensive additions make an immediate impact, I think their 2026 offseason will position them to compete in a tough division once again.