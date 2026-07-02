Offseason grades for every NFC team: Cowboys, Giants, Rams earn high marks

Now that we're into July, the roster-construction period of the offseason has all but concluded and the preparing-for-the-season part has started. After the frenzy of free agency, a flurry of blockbuster trades and a fresh influx of talent in the draft, the vast majority of key moves have been made ... which means we can now grade every team's 2026 offseason.
With the help of NFL Pro data and insights and NFL IQ, I've evaluated every franchise's signings, releases, trades and picks -- and the ones that weren't made -- to grade the overall offseason effort and highlight what it could mean for the 2026 campaign (and beyond).
Keep in mind: A good grade doesn't mean a team will win the Super Bowl, and a bad grade doesn't doom anyone to a losing season. Rather, this exercise provides context for each organization's improvements (or lack thereof) over the past four months.
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Let's get into the grades!
NFC EAST
Standout moves:
- Re-signing RB Javonte Williams, placing franchise tag on WR George Pickens
- Trading for OLB Rashan Gary, LB Dee Winters
- Drafting DB Caleb Downs, OLB Malachi Lawrence
Dallas heavily shuffled its defensive front this offseason, acquiring Gary and Winters, among others. The Cowboys focused mainly on defense in the draft, adding Downs at No. 11, Lawrence at No. 23 and three other defenders in the first four rounds. Considering their struggles on that side of the ball in recent years, it was the ideal approach.
Dallas also re-signed Williams on a team-friendly deal and franchise-tagged Pickens. A lack of upgrades on the offensive line is the only thing keeping the Cowboys from a perfect grade. As long as their defensive additions make an immediate impact, I think their 2026 offseason will position them to compete in a tough division once again.
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC John Harbaugh
- Trading DT Dexter Lawrence
- Drafting LB Arvell Reese, OL Francis Mauigoa
The Giants started the 2026 offseason with a bang, hiring Harbaugh after his departure from Baltimore. The new coach wasted no time rebuilding the roster in his image. New York signed four players who played for the Ravens last year -- including breakout TE candidate Isaiah Likely -- and notable defenders like LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Greg Newsome II and DTs DJ Reader and Shelby Harris.
Then Big Blue proceeded to absolutely crush the draft, picking up Reese at No. 5, Mauigoa at No. 10, CB Colton Hood at No. 37 and WR Malachi Fields at No. 74. My colleague Gennaro Filice ranked their draft class second among all 32 teams. The G-Men arguably improved in every facet this offseason and are one of my favorites sleeper teams in 2026.
Standout moves:
- Trading WR A.J. Brown
- Signing CB Riq Woolen
- Losing OLB Jaelan Phillips in free agency
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman runs one of the most consistently successful teams in the league, so it’s possible this offseason will look better as time goes by. But parting with Brown, Phillips and LB Nakobe Dean, among others, could hurt. Philly did acquire OLB Jonathan Greenard and signed OLB A.J. Epenesa to fortify the pass rush, and also signed the boom-or-bust Woolen to bolster the secondary.
Of course, before trading Brown, they jumped the Steelers to draft WR Makai Lemon and picked up TE Eli Stowers in the second round. The offense might look different in 2026, which could be a good thing after last season’s inconsistencies. But it’s a lot of change for a team that’s won at least 11 games in each of the last four years. Roseman’s track record earns the benefit of the doubt and a respectable grade.
Standout moves:
- Signing OLBs Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson
- Extending OT Laremy Tunsil
- Drafting LB Sonny Styles
Like Dallas, the Commanders absolutely had to focus their efforts on the defense. Washington spent big money to bring in Oweh, Chaisson and LB Leo Chenal before snagging Styles with the seventh overall pick.
And don’t overlook some of their less-heralded offensive additions: TE Chig Okonkwo and RB Rachaad White provide weapons outside of Terry McLaurin for Jayden Daniels. There are still a few spots that could use more attention, particularly cornerback, WR2 and the interior offensive line. But the Commanders did enough -- spending more than $250 million (third-most, per Over the Cap) -- to earn a solid grade.
NFC NORTH
Standout moves:
- Trading DJ Moore
- Signing S Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush
- Losing five DBs in free agency
Unfortunately, the most notable piece of Chicago’s offseason so far was the exodus in the defensive backfield. CB Nahshon Wright and safeties Kevin Byard, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Owens all departed in free agency. The Bears largely filled the gaps by signing Bryant and Bush, who will help replace Tremaine Edmunds, and by drafting Dillon Thieneman 25th overall. But dedicating such a big chunk of their resources to that end limited their ability to improve the roster elsewhere.
Chicago picked up a second-round pick by trading Moore to the Bills, but then proceeded to trade down from that selection to pick up players unlikely to have a major impact in the immediate future. It feels like, at best, the Bears maintained the status quo this offseason, and might have lost a bit of ground in a tight division.
Standout moves:
- Releasing OT Taylor Decker, OL Graham Glasgow
- Trading RB David Montgomery
- Extending LB Jack Campbell
The good news? No team in the NFC North earned better than a B- in my book. The bad news? Even if the Lions’ C keeps them in division contention, their Super Bowl window seems to be closing. It doesn’t feel like the Lions improved anywhere these last couple months. They replaced Decker with first-round pick Blake Miller, who is likely to start at right tackle as Penei Sewell slides to the left side. Isiah Pacheco was signed to fill the void left by Montgomery. They’ll be lucky to plug the holes created by the departures of DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and LB Alex Anzalone with rookies like DE Derrick Moore (44th overall pick) and LB Jimmy Rolder (118th). The depth in the secondary was already a concern, and the release of 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold after his recent arrest underscores the question marks at cornerback.
In the Lions’ defense, their roster is still strong and good enough to compete in the North. But they spent the fourth-fewest dollars in free agency, had a middling draft and lost some important contributors. As such, Detroit comes away with an uninspiring grade after an unexciting offseason.
Standout moves:
- Trading OLB Rashan Gary
- Losing WR Romeo Doubs in free agency
- Extending WRs Jayden Reed, Christian Watson
The Packers lost a good bit more than they gained this offseason. Notable departures included Doubs, Gary (in a trade with Dallas that only netted a 2027 fourth-round pick), OL Elgton Jenkins (released), OT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker and WR Dontayvion Wicks (traded). Their most notable free-agent addition was probably 33-year-old DT Javon Hargrave. They extended Watson (for too much money, in my opinion) and Reed (for OK money, if he can stay healthy). Yeah, not great.
Green Bay didn’t have a first-round pick (thanks to the Micah Parsons trade), so its first selection in the draft was CB Brandon Cisse at No. 52 overall. It’s tough to find a bright spot here, and with Parsons targeting a mid-October return from knee surgery, I would not be surprised to see the squad slide to the bottom of the NFC North in 2026.
Standout moves:
- Signing QB Kyler Murray
- Drafting DT Caleb Banks
- Signing WR Jauan Jennings
The big question for Minnesota is the quarterback position. The answer could still be 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, but the Vikings picked up a potentially excellent alternative by signing Murray on a veteran-minimum deal. If Kevin O’Connell turns back the clock for the two-time Pro Bowler, that move alone would earn the team a stronger grade if I were to revisit this exercise at a later date.
However, the rest of the offseason has been largely unimpressive, with the lowest free-agency spending in the league, per Over the Cap. The Vikes parted with a defensive stalwart in OLB Jonathan Greenard (trade), and safety Harrison Smith remains unsigned as of this writing. DTs Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were released after ineffective one-year stints. The Vikings had a less-than-stellar draft, highlighted by what I viewed as a reach on Banks at No. 18 overall. Snagging Jennings on a cheap deal in May was a plus, but unfortunately, nowhere near enough to elevate an otherwise-lackluster spring.
NFC SOUTH
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC Kevin Stefanski
- Signing QB Tua Tagovailoa
- Signing WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts to new deals
The Falcons saw a ton of turnover this offseason, so they’re one of the tougher teams to grade. They released QB Kirk Cousins and WR Darnell Mooney. OT Kaleb McGary retired, and RB Tyler Allgeier, LB Kaden Elliss, DT David Onyemata and CB Dee Alford were among the players they lost in free agency. On the flip side, they hired Stefanski as head coach, signed Tagovailoa for the veteran minimum to compete with Michael Penix Jr., and then picked up a rash of potential contributors with minimal star power.
Their draft was middling, highlighted by the selections of CB Avieon Terrell (A.J.’s brother) and WR Zachariah Branch in the second and third rounds, respectively. The South is winnable, but the Falcons aren’t in a significantly better or worse position than they were during their 8-9 season in 2025.
Standout moves:
- Signing OLB Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd
- Signing OT Rasheed Walker
- Drafting WR Chris Brazzell II
The Panthers have been improving over the past couple years, and this offseason felt like another solid stepping stone. They critically improved the defense with the splashy signings of Phillips and Lloyd. Also, they signed Walker and drafted Monroe Freeling 19th overall to better protect Bryce Young. While they lost RB Rico Dowdle after a 1,000-yard season, they’re hoping to get former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks back healthy in 2026.
It would have been nice to see them land a weapon at tight end. They were a commonly mocked landing spot for Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq leading up to the draft, and I suggested David Njoku as a signing before he joined the Chargers, but that ship has largely sailed (unless they want 33-year-old Darren Waller). It’ll be up to Phillips and Lloyd to elevate this defense and Young to take up the mantle of franchise QB with the weapons available.
Standout moves:
- Losing LB Demario Davis in free agency
- Signing OG David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne
- Drafting WR Jordyn Tyson
At 6-11, the Saints were the only team in the NFC South that didn’t finish 8-9 last season. Heading into QB Tyler Shough’s first season as the full-time starter, they should be competing after picking up starters like Edwards, Etienne and LB Kaden Elliss in free agency. The absences of Davis and CB Alontae Taylor on defense could be noticeable but not necessarily game-changing.
The biggest hinge in New Orleans' 2026 offseason is Tyson, the eighth overall pick of this year’s draft. If he can stay healthy after missing time due to injuries in all four of his college seasons, he could be the best receiver in the class and form a dynamic duo with Chris Olave. DT Christen Miller and TE Oscar Delp could also contribute early after being drafted in the second and third rounds, respectively. As with the rest of the division, it was a decent, if not mind-blowing, offseason for New Orleans.
Standout moves:
- Losing WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean in free agency
- Drafting OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
The move most Bucs fans will remember from this offseason was the one the team didn’t make: re-signing Evans. After 12 seasons with the franchise, Evans hit free agency and signed with the 49ers. Fortunately, Tampa Bay has Emeka Egbuka to build around at receiver. Evans wasn’t the only significant departure, though. They lost 14-year veteran LB Lavonte David to retirement, while Dean and RB Rachaad White departed in free agency. They made some decent front-seven signings -- including former Lions LB Alex Anzalone and OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad -- and added RB Kenny Gainwell.
Defense was clearly a focus in the draft. The Bucs landed Bain at No. 15 overall and then added defensive players with three of their next four picks. Overall, I’m not sure they made enough impact additions to change the status quo.
NFC WEST
Standout moves:
- Hiring HC Mike LaFleur
- Signing OG Isaac Seumalo
- Drafting RB Jeremiyah Love
My low grade on the Cardinals is dictated heavily by my disapproval of their most notable move. Teams coming off 3-14 seasons should not draft running backs, no matter how talented they are. Love might be among the best running backs in the league from Day 1 in Arizona, but it’s a position with a low overall franchise impact and a historically short shelf life. Saquon Barkley was excellent after going second overall … and the Giants never won the division during his six-year tenure.
Elsewhere, Arizona released Kyler Murray and did next to nothing to seriously address the quarterback position in the present or future (unless you love 24-year-old rookie Carson Beck). The Cardinals' most noteworthy add in free agency was Seumalo. It’s possible OG Chase Bisontis (34th overall pick) and DT Kaleb Proctor (104th) end up being nice draft values, but the Cards are still a long way from seeing those picks translate into wins.
Standout moves:
- Trading for DE Myles Garrett, CB Trent McDuffie
- Signing CB Jaylen Watson
- Drafting QB Ty Simpson
The Rams had already had an exciting and promising offseason before they made the blockbuster trade for Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. And while the long-term future might be more questionable as a result of the draft capital they parted with in the deal, Los Angeles’ outlook for 2026 is now arguably the best in the league. They also picked up CBs McDuffie and Watson, and extended reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.
Anyone who watched the draft will have a valid objection: What about the Simpson pick at No. 13 overall? That’s the reason they didn’t earn an A+ in my book. I understand the need for long-term planning, but for a team so invested in winning it all in 2026, it was a surprise to see them pass on a chance to add a player who would have made a far bigger immediate impact. Still, upgrading the defense like they did while maintaining their top-tier offense positions the Rams as legitimate favorites for the Lombardi Trophy.
Standout moves:
- Signing WR Mike Evans
- Drafting WR De'Zhaun Stribling, RB Kaelon Black
- Extending OT Trent Williams
Free agency went decently well for the 49ers this offseason -- they lost WR Jauan Jennings and a few defenders, but nothing particularly disastrous occurred. Meanwhile, they signed Evans -- adding an excellent red-zone threat for Brock Purdy -- and traded for DT Osa Odighizuwa. They also brought back LB Dre Greenlaw and inked some others on defense. If Evans were still in his prime, he might have elevated the Niners' grade all on his own. But turning 33 in August, he'll be more of a contributor than a star WR1 in the Bay.
However, the draft did not go decently well, at least by almost any sort of consensus analysis. Like Jacksonville in the AFC, the Niners reached frequently in April, most notably selecting Stribling at 33rd overall and Black at 90th. They earned Gennaro Filice's third-lowest draft grade. San Fran's draft class legitimately was the difference between a potential high grade in the A's and an actual final grade in the C's.
Standout moves:
- Losing RB Kenneth Walker III, OLB Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant and CB Riq Woolen in free agency
- Extending WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Drafting RB Jadarian Price
It’s hard to be the defending champs. Expectations are high and repeating that level of brilliance is extremely difficult. Unfortunately, the offseason has done very little to make me more confident in the Seahawks going back-to-back. They lost Walker -- who just earned Super Bowl MVP honors -- as well as Mafe, Bryant and Woolen. They didn’t make any major free-agent additions, although they did re-sign CB Josh Jobe and WR Rashid Shaheed, while also extending Smith-Njigba.
An excellent draft would have offset the lack of free-agent additions, but I viewed taking Price in the first round as a major reach. Seattle’s draft haul earned my colleague Gennaro Filice’s fourth-lowest ranking in April. The roster is still strong, so this is a prime example of bad grade doesn’t mean bad season, but considering the grade the Rams earned, it might be very tough for the Seahawks to maintain their edge in 2026.