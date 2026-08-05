2026 NFL preseason: Three things to watch for in Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game

Football returns on Thursday night with the arrival of the Hall of Fame Game.

Two days before Luke Kuechly and Larry Fitzgerald are enshrined into football immortality as part of the Class of 2026, their respective former teams, the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, will battle at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Thursday night's preseason opener includes some fun historical nuggets. Carolina hasn't participated in the Hall of Fame Game since the Panthers first entered the league, beginning the franchise's history by taking on fellow expansion club Jacksonville in 1995 -- and coming away with a 20-14 win over the Jaguars.

Arizona, meanwhile, will be making its sixth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 2017. The Cardinals have posted a 1-3-1 record in the contest, owning the distinction of being one of two participants in the first-ever HOF Game. Then the St. Louis Cardinals, they played to a 21-21 tie with the New York Giants in 1962, more than a year before the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened to the public, as the game took place on the same day ground was broken for the building's original construction.

Thursday's matchup will include the debut of first-time head coach Mike LaFleur, who was hired to replace Jonathan Gannon in Arizona this past February. With Mike's brother, Matt, entering his eighth season as the Packers' head coach, the LaFleurs have become the second pair of siblings currently in charge of NFL teams, joining John (Giants) and Jim Harbaugh (Chargers).

Panthers coach Dave Canales, meanwhile, returns for his third season at the helm in Charlotte, having led Carolina to an 8-9 finish and NFC South crown in 2025.

Here are three things to watch for on Thursday night: