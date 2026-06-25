2026 NFL offseason: Don't overreact to these five storylines

1) A.J. Brown's arrival instantly sets up Patriots for another Super Bowl run. I want it to be clear that I think New England has lacked a receiver like this for a while now, and a motivated Brown could turn in one of his better seasons with Drake Maye throwing his way. Romeo Doubs also was a nice addition, even if his numbers might appear relatively tame.

The Patriots clearly took advantage of a weak regular-season schedule last year and also exploited a wide-open AFC field, the rest of which imploded down the stretch. I don't believe either of those things will happen again in the coming season.

With a tougher track and, I suspect, a more competitive conference, New England might not be able to pull off seven one-score victories for the second season in a row. The Mike Vrabel drama also has revealed a different vulnerability after coaching was arguably one of the 2025 Pats' biggest strengths. Re-creating that synergy in 2026 could be tough.

There also are defensive questions, including the pass rush (what’s going on with rookie Gabe Jacas?) and a possible contract standoff with Christian Gonzalez as negotiations continue to stretch out. The offensive line also must prove itself. So, while Brown is no doubt an upgrade on offense, replicating the same team success goes beyond what A.J. can give them.

2) Myles Garrett trade makes Rams Super Bowl favorites. I'll start by saying I graded Los Angeles' roster as, pound for pound, the best in the NFL by a slight margin over Seattle's prior to the Rams swinging their big trade for Garrett. They were clearly right there with the Seahawks a year ago, beating them once by two points and losing twice by a combined five points.

I'll be stunned if the Rams aren't very good this season, and adding Garrett certainly didn't make them worse. Not to mention, they significantly improved the secondary with the additions of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. But those moves also didn't pave the road to the Super Bowl in Rams gold.

First, L.A. must hope for no major snags in its season. Matthew Stafford's health is an annual concern always worth monitoring. Puka Nacua spent time in a rehabilitation center this offseason. Davante Adams has missed games in each of the past two campaigns. And the Rams aren't exactly stacked at receiver beyond their dynamic duo. The offensive line is undergoing change, too.