Giants GM Joe Schoen on WR Malik Nabers' recovery: 'I still think he'll be fine Week 1' vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants' offseason moves at receiver have raised suspicion that Malik Nabers might not be ready for Week 1 as he continues to rehab from the second surgery on his injured knee.

However, general manager Joe Schoen told Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports that he remains optimistic about Nabers' timeline, planning for the star wideout to be on the field Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I still think he'll be fine Week 1," Schoen told Epstein on Monday. "So we'll see. He's trending in the right direction. Again, these things take time, so it's not instant. Every patient is different."

Nabers suffered an ACL tear in late September and underwent a second cleanup surgery to remove scar tissue earlier this offseason. News of the second surgery throttled down the questions about Nabers' timeline during June workouts.

Schoen believes that the collective receiver room can provide enough weapons, along with tight ends Isaiah Likely and Theo Johnson.

"Do we have that true No. 1 alpha 22-year-old Malik Nabers out there if he's not available? No, but I think there's enough to go," Schoen said. "There's going to be a good competition at receiver throughout camp, but there's enough for me from the backfield, the tight end position, there's enough at receiver where we'll be able to move the ball and still be a productive offense – and it'll be a cherry on top if Malik's out there."

As we approach training camp in late July, questions will ramp up about how much Nabers can participate and whether he will indeed be ready for the start of the regular season. For now, Schoen isn't fretting that Nabers is not participating in offseason workouts, even as the Giants install a new offense.