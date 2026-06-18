Giants' Cam Skattebo won't alter approach after injury: I'm going to get back to 'running people over'

Skattebo took the NFL world by storm as a fourth-round rookie in 2025, gaining fans in droves thanks to his violent, bowling-ball approach to the running back position. He amassed 617 total yards and seven scores during a season cut short by a dislocated ankle in Week 8.

He's since worked his way back. During New York's mandatory minicamp last week, Skattebo partook in some 11-on-11 drills in limited fashion. The week before that, he performed a backflip during Brian Burns' celebrity softball game, which he noted on Wednesday was actually the first one he's done following his injury.

His impromptu flip at home plate already hinted Skattebo has no plans to change his rambunctious style, but his confirmation adds yet another layer of excitement for Big Blue's upcoming first season under head coach John Harbaugh.

Given Harbaugh's long-established reliance on a strong run game, Skattebo should feature prominently in New York's quest for a quick rebuild, likely leading an RB room that also includes Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Though Skattebo is still ramping up toward full participation, everything in the interim has gone swimmingly so far, hopefully leaving less than three months to go until he's back doling out damage from the backfield.

"Coach Harbaugh and [offensive coordinator Matt] Nagy, I've felt nothing but support and love from them," Skattebo said. "They're always on me about getting back, and they're starting to see where I'm at in my process and they're starting to trust it. They've been really good to me. I trust both of those two, as [well] as everybody else on the staff.