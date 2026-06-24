Best NFL quarterback-pass catcher combo in 2026? Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase among favorites

PICK: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals





Burrow, still one of the best passers in the game, wouldn’t be so confident heading into this season without a sturdy foundation in place. He knows he has that in Chase, his go-to guy since their national title days at LSU. Chase ranks first in receptions (352) and receiving yards (4,336) since the start of the 2023 season, with Burrow missing 31 percent of the games in that stretch. In the lone season where Burrow was fully healthy during that span (2024), Chase won the receiving triple crown. I’m not sure any QB-pass catcher tandem can match the trust and understanding that exists between these two elite talents, which earns them top billing here.