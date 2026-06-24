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Best NFL quarterback-pass catcher combo in 2026? Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase among favorites

Published: Jun 24, 2026 at 10:45 AM
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It's no secret that the teams fielding the most explosive passing attacks generally are the ones playing deep into January and beyond. Last season's NFC Championship Game participants featured two of the league's top quarterback-pass catcher duos in the Rams' Matthew Stafford-Puka Nacua connection and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba pairing.

Those duos will return in 2026, yet there are several other -- old and new -- combos across the NFL landscape that could rise to the top of the ranks. So, we ask the question:

Which is the best QB-pass catcher combo in 2026?

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Dan Parr
Senior Editor, Draft Strategy

PICK: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals


Burrow, still one of the best passers in the game, wouldn’t be so confident heading into this season without a sturdy foundation in place. He knows he has that in Chase, his go-to guy since their national title days at LSU. Chase ranks first in receptions (352) and receiving yards (4,336) since the start of the 2023 season, with Burrow missing 31 percent of the games in that stretch. In the lone season where Burrow was fully healthy during that span (2024), Chase won the receiving triple crown. I’m not sure any QB-pass catcher tandem can match the trust and understanding that exists between these two elite talents, which earns them top billing here.

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Jeremy Bergman
Digital Content Editor

PICK: Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams


Regression is on the table in Inglewood, but there's no reason to believe the Stafford-Nacua battery won't be electric again in 2026. With Davante Adams demanding attention at WR2, Nacua led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards per game and receiving first downs in 2025, while Stafford had a career year en route to MVP honors. The former's entering his prime, and the latter is all-in entering his age-38 season. No pair is playing better.

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Okada_Matt
Matt Okada
NFL & Fantasy Content

PICK: Drake Maye and A.J. Brown, New England Patriots


Proven duos like Burrow-Chase and Stafford-Nacua have the inside track in this debate, but I’m looking at a dark horse. Maye was a couple votes from winning NFL MVP last year despite lacking in weaponry. Now he has a true No. 1 receiver in Brown, who logged consecutive 1,400-yard seasons before tensions and discontent rose in Philly. He's a great fit for Maye's arm and Josh McDaniels' offense. I expect the combo to thrive after this win-win union in New England.

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Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor

PICK: C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, Houston Texans


I know this isn't going to be a popular pick because Stroud has not matched the form he displayed as a rookie in the past two seasons. But I like what the Texans did with the offense this offseason to aid their franchise quarterback. They overhauled the offensive line (again) and acquired David Montgomery to improve the rushing attack. Stroud is in better position to thrive in Year 4 and Collins should greatly benefit. What's wild is that even with Stroud's roller-coaster efforts, Collins has logged three straight 1,000-yard seasons. With more protection in 2026, Stroud and Collins should land at the top of the NFL ranks.

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