NFC North in 2026: Case for/against the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings to win division

The case for Chicago winning the division: Year 1 under Ben Johnson was a revelation off the shores of Lake Michigan. After a rocky 0-2 start, Johnson caught a groove after the early bye week, and the Bears romped to their first division title since 2018. Year 2 should bring out the best in Johnson, who now understands the roles a head coach must take on beyond the play-calling. The 40-year-old coach has had a year to shape the offense to his liking, portending greater results. Johnson’s offenses improved each season in Detroit. Following a similar blueprint, he has the pieces to unleash an explosive torrent.





Johnson’s success will hinge on Caleb Williams. The Madden NFL 27 cover athlete is an ascending talent who began to take off under his offensive-minded coach. Williams was sensational, particularly in big moments last season. The QB led comeback after comeback, never flinching in big spots. Williams’ ability to make the splash play both from the pocket and on the move frustrates defenses. Only MVP Matthew Stafford boasted more big-time throws than Williams, who always seemed to save his best for the crucible of the big moments. The next step for the third-year pro is becoming more precise down-to-down as a station-to-station passer. Last year, the offense did go through some lulls when the ground game was stymied, and Williams' accuracy went askew. If he cleans up those moments and continues to display otherworldly outside-the-structure ability, Williams will be in the MVP conversation and the Bears can recapture the division.





Beyond Williams, there is a lot to love about the Bears’ offense. Johnson’s run game continues to thrive. Rome Odunze, if he can stay healthy, provides big-play ability with true WR1 upside. Luther Burden III came on strong down the stretch and fits perfectly in what Johnson wants from a shifty route runner -- he profiles for a massive Year 2 leap. And Colston Loveland should vault his way into the upper echelon of receiving tight ends, with Johnson expected to get him even more involved with a developed route tree. Toss in one of the best offensive lines in the NFL -- even with questions at left tackle to open the season -- and Chicago’s offense should mash. Year over year, it’s easier to rely on good offenses to remain afloat than on a stalwart defense, which tends to fluctuate. The Bears' O gives them a legit shot to repeat.





The case against Chicago: While the offense should be exciting, there are still significant defensive concerns that could sink the ship. The Bears didn’t add a bookend pass rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat this offseason. Unless they ink one of the aging veterans closer to training camp, Chicago will be leaning heavily on Austin Booker to continue his ascent. Likewise, in the middle of the defensive line, Chicago added just rotational players to a front that was gashed on the ground. Can 33-year-old Grady Jarrett find the fountain of youth? If not, Bears fans will point to the lack of difference-making additions on the front line this offseason.





Additionally, the Bears' defense is replacing several key contributors in the secondary. Starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, as well as breakout corner Nahshon Wright, all exited in free agency. The corner crew has players to cover for Wright's absence, but if injuries continue to strike, a lack of depth is a concern. I loved the Dillon Thieneman selection in the draft, and he could immediately help fill the hole on the back end, but it’s asking a lot of a rookie safety to step in and keep forcing turnovers at the rate of the previous group. If the back end doesn’t continue to force turnovers at an insane clip, the D could flounder and could undercut the offense.





Then there is the issue of the close contests for cardiac kids. Of Chicago’s 11 victories, seven came via one-score tilts, including numerous late-game pull-the-rabbit-out-of-the-hat wins. Can they continue to live on the edge? A regression to the mean in a stocked division would make it hard to repeat.