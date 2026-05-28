Rams WR Puka Nacua says rehab, meetings have provided 'great improvement' in his life

Nacua entered the rehab facility early in the offseason, apparently before he was sued in March by a woman who claims he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder. Plaintiff Madison Atiabi also claims Nacua bit her friend's thumb during a night of partying.

Nacua also issued a public apology last December after he performed a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream. He also made sharply critical comments against NFL officials on social media.

Nacua turns 25 years old on Friday, and the prolific receiver says he has turned a corner in his off-the-field life. His son was born last October, shortly before trouble started for Nacua off the field during his wildly prolific season for the Rams, who reached the NFC championship game. Nacua led the NFL with 129 catches and ranked second with 1,715 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-Pro honors.

"I have a young son, and I think of the things that I have the opportunity to share with him, and the great things that I've been able to accomplish, and to enjoy those moments, but also to teach him in some of the mistakes I've made," Nacua said. "There's an opportunity for him to learn before some of those wrong decisions can be made."

Nacua will be at the center of the Rams' passing game this fall alongside Davante Adams and NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but Nacua is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Nacua and the Rams have not yet reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension, although general manager Les Snead has a history of finalizing big deals shortly before the start of training camp.

When asked if he could envision playing in 2026 without an extension, Nacua made it clear he leaves that side of his life up to his agent.