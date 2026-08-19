One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team heading into the 2026 NFL season
Which NFL players could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2026? Kevin Patra spotlights one candidate from each NFC team below. (Click here for the AFC selections.)
Let me join the chorus of those believing that Walter Nolen can be a massive difference-maker in the desert if he can stay on the field. The 300-pound defensive lineman flashed massive upside in just six games last season. He’s able to push around offensive linemen and create havoc for offenses. He generated a 14% pressure rate last season, and we didn’t get to see it at full throttle due to injuries. But if Nolen stays healthy for a full slate, his star will soar.
Xavier Watts was all over the field during his rookie season, showing extended range on the back end of the Falcons' defense. The safety snagged five interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 96 tackles in the ATL secondary. Watts' ability to blanket every level of the field allows him to make plays. In his second season under DC Jeff Ulbrich, he’s just beginning to rise.
Tetairoa McMillan was the obvious choice out of Carolina. The 6-foot-5 receiver displayed all the attributes of a go-to target in his first NFL campaign. A stellar route runner who can win at the point of the catch, T-Mac is just scratching the surface. En route to 1,014 yards, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year generated just two 100-yard games last season and was under the 50-yard mark eight times. Smoothing out the dips and adding more blowup games will aid the Year 2 leap. Additionally, five of McMillan’s seven TDs came in the final seven games last year. As the clear-cut No. 1 target for Bryce Young, the 23-year-old is a prime candidate to make a leap.
Iceman made the cover of Madden NFL 27. Now he makes his first Pro Bowl. Ben Johnson helped the former No. 1 overall pick surge in Year 2, and Caleb Williams has shown he can make the breathtaking play and lead furious comebacks. The next step is evening out the lulls. He boasts the talent and has the play-caller to become the Bears' first 4,000-yard passer. Johnson wants the best offense in NFL history. That plan rests on Williams balling out weekly.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lands at number 51 on the Top 100 Players list of 2026.
I’m excited to see a healthy DeMarvion Overshown in Christian Parker's defense. When he’s on the field, the linebacker brings speed, length and playmaking to the middle of the defense. He’s like a magnet to the pigskin. Injuries are the only thing to slow the 26-year-old, missing 15 regular-season games over his first two years. With an improved scheme and significantly better surrounding players, Overshown profiles as the lightning bolt of the revamped D in Dallas.
Prior to his 2024 knee injury, Alim McNeill was a penetrating wrecking ball. Last year after his midseason return, the 6-2, 310-pound defensive tackle lacked the explosiveness that got him paid. The further away from injury, the better things should get for the big man. His return to prominence is crucial for a Lions defense already dealing with injuries. If McNeill gets back to his pre-injury ways, the Detroit defensive front is vastly more disruptive.
Jordan Love continues to chug along, improving his areas of deficiency by the year, and proving to be an excellent ball distributor in Matt LaFleur’s offense. In 2025, he cut down on the cringeworthy turnovers and was incredibly heady against the blitz. Given his offensive line play down the stretch, the QB’s play was even more impressive. Love finished tied for second in EPA per dropback last year with MVP Matthew Stafford. Reminder: Love enters just his fourth season as a full-time starter. There is room to grow.
During his time in Kansas City, Trent McDuffie had been named a first-team All-Pro and a second-team All-Pro, but he has been ignored by Pro Bowl voters. Maybe the trade to Los Angeles will get their attention. The physical corner is just what the Rams needed in a secondary that struggled to get stops late last season. McDuffie isn’t coming off his best campaign, as he dealt with injuries, but he’s a bona fide stopper who can play any spot in the formation and isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the run game. He’s a premier battler from the corner position.
Christian Darrisaw was on his way toward a Pro Bowl nod in 2024 when injury struck. Last year, he never looked right in return from that significant knee injury before eventually being shut down. Now, he’s on the record saying this is the “best I’ve felt in two years.” Minnesota getting a healthy Darrisaw in 2026 would be massive for Kyler Murray and the rest of the offense. At his height, the 6-5 blocker is a lane creator on the ground and a shield in the passing game. Darrisaw is back on the Pro Bowl path.
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Even before Jordyn Tyson’s two-month injury struck, Chris Olave filled this spot. With the rookie sidelined, the veteran stands to get an even larger chunk of the targets early in the season. Olave showed a beautiful rapport with Tyler Shough down the stretch in 2025, as his final three campaigns went for 85, 148 and 119 yards. I’m not suggesting that Olave will pace out 1,995 yards in 2026, but that end-of-season streak showed what the QB-WR duo can do when it’s clicking.
It felt like far too many analysts dismissed Abdul Carter after it took time for the pass rusher to kick it into gear. In the final five games of 2025, the rookie generated 3.5 sacks and averaged 5.8 QB pressures per tilt, per Next Gen Stats. Carter’s speed and bend can be a difference-making weapon in a retooled Giants defense. In new DC Dennard Wilson’s scheme, with better surroundings, the 22-year-old is primed for a leap year.
A.J. Brown's exit opens a trove of opportunities for DeVonta Smith. Yes, the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round and buffered the unit with veterans, but Smith is the alpha. The sixth-year pro boasts route-running ability and can generate separation with the best of them. Smith is a WR1. There will be no question now.
Upton Stout was boom or bust early in his rookie season, before smoothing out his play down the stretch. The corner proved to be one of the Niners' most reliable secondary players. Now, the coaching staff anticipates a significant Year 2 leap. Playing the “star” role in new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ scheme should allow the DB to make even more plays in 2026.
Injuries slowed the start of Nick Emmanwori’s rookie campaign, but by the end of the season and into February, the versatile defensive back was among the most impactful in the game. In the mold of a Kyle Hamilton or Derwin James, Emmanwori’s ability to create havoc wherever called upon is game-changing for Mike Macdonald's unit. He’s already one of the best slot corners, able to use his physicality to win, shows keen blitz timing, and is a stud against the run. Barring injury, he shouldn’t be left off the Pro Bowl ballot in 2026.
In this preview of the first episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks," head coach Mike Macdonald and safety Nick Emmanwori talk about Emmanwori's recovery and blocking out haters.
A hot start to 2025 cooled into winter, as did much of the Bucs' offense as injuries derailed the early-season optimism. The talent, however, is undeniable. Emeka Egbuka owns the ability to get open with seeming ease and can create explosive plays. There are things to clean up, including eight drops, but the Ohio State product profiles as a clear-cut Year 2 leap candidate. And with Mike Evans no longer in Tampa, I expect Egbuka to grow into an alpha in 2026.
The Commanders signed Odafe Oweh to provide pop to a pass rush that faltered too much the past few seasons. The athletic edge boasts 17.5 sacks over the past two campaigns. In 2025, he took off in 12 games with the Chargers, recording 7.5 sacks, after being traded by Baltimore. Oweh’s 15.8% pressure rate was in line with the top tier, tying with Aidan Hutchinson and former teammate Tuli Tuipulotu. If Oweh can continue making that impact with increased snaps, his counting production should skyrocket. The Commanders' defense needed an overhaul. A Pro Bowl campaign from one of the team's key additions would go a long way to getting Dan Quinn’s squad back on track.