One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team heading into the 2026 NFL season

Tetairoa McMillan was the obvious choice out of Carolina. The 6-foot-5 receiver displayed all the attributes of a go-to target in his first NFL campaign. A stellar route runner who can win at the point of the catch, T-Mac is just scratching the surface. En route to 1,014 yards, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year generated just two 100-yard games last season and was under the 50-yard mark eight times. Smoothing out the dips and adding more blowup games will aid the Year 2 leap. Additionally, five of McMillan’s seven TDs came in the final seven games last year. As the clear-cut No. 1 target for Bryce Young, the 23-year-old is a prime candidate to make a leap.