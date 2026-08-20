Senior Bowl Top 300 reveal: 2027 NFL Draft prospects to watch in 2026

6) Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*

It was a tale of two seasons for Moore in 2025. Through his first seven games, he threw for 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his final eight games, he threw 11 TD passes and six INTs before deciding to return for another season with the Ducks. I’d like to see Moore play with greater consistency and find the right read more frequently this year. He’s a pocket passer with the mobility to extend plays and throw strikes on the move. He operates with good touch on all three levels. Moore’s accuracy is generally a plus, but he could sit down on drive throws to generate more velocity.

7) Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame*

Johnson has the tools to play in any alignment at an impressive level. He can match up against slot receivers and bigger tight ends in man coverage. He has the instincts and closing burst to make plays when patrolling in space, too. He’s rangy as a run defender and tackles with a desired level of force and technique. With versatile safeties becoming more valued in the NFL, Johnson’s length, athleticism, ball skills and aggression should grab scouts’ attention.

8) Arch Manning, QB, Texas*

Review of Manning’s 2025 game tape showed a quarterback who had his share of struggles in his first season as a full-time starter. There’s no doubt he possesses an outstanding blend of size and athleticism, though. Plenty of quality quarterbacks see big jumps in production and consistency from Year 1 to Year 2 as a starter (I used the example of Joe Burrow in the intro to this piece). Manning plays much more like his grandfather, Archie, than his uncles, Eli and Peyton. He can expedite throws when needed and creates outside the pocket with his arm and legs. I expect to see improvements in Manning’s processing and decision-making, but ball placement and accuracy remain the big question marks. A run at the Heisman Trophy and national title are within his reach this season.

9) Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas*

Athleticism and length are the two defining attributes that stood out when I watched Goosby’s tape. I was impressed by his ability to meet edge rushers like 2026 second-round draft picks R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma; drafted by Chiefs) and Cashius Howell (Texas A&M; drafted by Bengals) at the top of the rush and ride them around the pocket. Goosby plays with good physicality as a drive blocker and does a nice job of staying connected to his blocks. He needs to eliminate the waist-bending in his pass protection and improve his recognition of twists/blitzes, though. With just 15 career starts under his belt, Goosby is another Longhorn who appears primed to make a big jump in 2026.

10) Will Echoles, DT, Mississippi*

Some defensive tackles are known for their ability to clog running lanes, but Echoles’ game is built on making mischief along the interior. He’s unusually slippery for a man his size (6-foot-3, 315 pounds, per school measurements). Echoles uses arm-overs and upper-body torque to work past blocks in both phases. He uses short-area agility and quickness to disrupt plays in the backfield. If he follows up his 5.5 sack, 11.5 tackle-for-loss campaign with similar production in 2026, he could be the talk of the position by season’s end.