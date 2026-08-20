Senior Bowl Top 300 reveal: 2027 NFL Draft prospects to watch in 2026
On Thursday, the Panini Senior Bowl released its annual Top 300, a list of promising 2027 NFL Draft prospects selected by executive director Drew Fabianich and his staff heading into the 2026 college football season. The Senior Bowl scouting department has evaluated more than 2,000 players from all levels of college football since February, with the Top 300 depicting a preseason snapshot of the premium prospects. This, of course, is only the beginning of an expansive undertaking.
"We've challenged our staff to identify the 300 best draft-eligible players in the country, and this list represents the prospects we believe have separated themselves to this point in the evaluation process," Fabianich said in a press release. "There is a tremendous amount of talent among this year's class, and earning a spot in our Top 300 is a reflection of the work these players have put on tape. This season is critical as we continue to evaluate these players. Our scouts will be on the road every week, and we expect this list to evolve as the season unfolds."
The all-star game -- one of the offseason’s marquee events -- will be held on Jan. 30, 2027 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and broadcast live on NFL Network (2:30 p.m. ET).
After taking time to review the Senior Bowl’s list, here are the 10 prospects from the Top 300 that I’m most excited to watch this fall. Also, I've included 22 other top talents from the list who have the potential to improve their standing as the season unfolds, as well as one wild card from beyond the Top 300. Joe Burrow’s jump from 2018 to 2019 at LSU serves as a great reminder that prospects can make substantial leaps from one year to the next. And a quick note, in case you're wondering why underclassmen are included in the Senior Bowl Top 300: In 2023, the NFL cleared draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in college all-star games.
*Denotes player is an underclassman.
1) Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State*
Comparisons to Julio Jones, Andre Johnson and Calvin Johnson are all fair. Smith is a high-volume, three-level threat with an extraordinary blend of size, speed, ball skills and toughness. He runs well-defined routes with tempo and salesmanship, and he catches the ball with sticky hands/elite focus. Also, Smith shows no hesitation working in traffic. He’s big, fast, gritty and skilled with game-breaking talent.
2) Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina*
With his long, angular frame and explosive inside moves, Stewart reminds me of former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney. The athletic similarities are evident, but Stewart appears further along as a pass rusher than Clowney was after two college seasons. He covers tremendous ground with his first three steps as a speed rusher and creates favorable angles with sudden change of direction. He’s disruptive against the run and should continue developing as a physical edge-setter as he adds muscle. Improved hand work at the top of the rush should help boost his modest sack total from 2025 (4.5).
3) Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas*
With 29.5 tackles for loss -- including 21 sacks -- over his first two seasons, it’s frightening to think what Year 3 might hold for teams tasked with blocking Simmons. He plays with above-average alertness and dynamic athleticism to easily work toward the action. He’s deft at eluding blockers but will also use his length to separate and slide off the block when necessary. His range allows him to string out play-side runs toward the boundary and chase down ball-carriers from behind. Better strength and a little more variety in his rush attack will take his game to the next level.
4) Cam Coleman, WR, Texas*
Box-score scouts might not be impressed with Coleman’s 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, but the game tape provides for a true evaluation of the Auburn transfer’s ability. He’s built and runs like a young A.J. Green, using long, gliding strides to easily work past cornerbacks and create big-play opportunities. When crowded, his expansive catch radius and in-air athleticism allow him to dominate above the rim. Steve Sarkisian’s offense should give Coleman a chance to grow more branches on his route tree.
5) Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame*
With size, strength and two seasons of consistent ball production, Moore is the defensive back I’m most excited to watch in 2026. He can stall the release from press, but Moore truly shines with his ability to stay connected to the route when operating in tight man coverage. He commandeers the catch space, using a blend of aggression and elite physical traits to turn contested catches sharply in his favor. Also, he’s instinctive and responsive from off coverages, so quarterbacks won’t catch much of a break when Moore is operating from zone. More technique work is needed, but he’s clearly a special talent.
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6) Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*
It was a tale of two seasons for Moore in 2025. Through his first seven games, he threw for 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his final eight games, he threw 11 TD passes and six INTs before deciding to return for another season with the Ducks. I’d like to see Moore play with greater consistency and find the right read more frequently this year. He’s a pocket passer with the mobility to extend plays and throw strikes on the move. He operates with good touch on all three levels. Moore’s accuracy is generally a plus, but he could sit down on drive throws to generate more velocity.
7) Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame*
Johnson has the tools to play in any alignment at an impressive level. He can match up against slot receivers and bigger tight ends in man coverage. He has the instincts and closing burst to make plays when patrolling in space, too. He’s rangy as a run defender and tackles with a desired level of force and technique. With versatile safeties becoming more valued in the NFL, Johnson’s length, athleticism, ball skills and aggression should grab scouts’ attention.
8) Arch Manning, QB, Texas*
Review of Manning’s 2025 game tape showed a quarterback who had his share of struggles in his first season as a full-time starter. There’s no doubt he possesses an outstanding blend of size and athleticism, though. Plenty of quality quarterbacks see big jumps in production and consistency from Year 1 to Year 2 as a starter (I used the example of Joe Burrow in the intro to this piece). Manning plays much more like his grandfather, Archie, than his uncles, Eli and Peyton. He can expedite throws when needed and creates outside the pocket with his arm and legs. I expect to see improvements in Manning’s processing and decision-making, but ball placement and accuracy remain the big question marks. A run at the Heisman Trophy and national title are within his reach this season.
9) Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas*
Athleticism and length are the two defining attributes that stood out when I watched Goosby’s tape. I was impressed by his ability to meet edge rushers like 2026 second-round draft picks R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma; drafted by Chiefs) and Cashius Howell (Texas A&M; drafted by Bengals) at the top of the rush and ride them around the pocket. Goosby plays with good physicality as a drive blocker and does a nice job of staying connected to his blocks. He needs to eliminate the waist-bending in his pass protection and improve his recognition of twists/blitzes, though. With just 15 career starts under his belt, Goosby is another Longhorn who appears primed to make a big jump in 2026.
10) Will Echoles, DT, Mississippi*
Some defensive tackles are known for their ability to clog running lanes, but Echoles’ game is built on making mischief along the interior. He’s unusually slippery for a man his size (6-foot-3, 315 pounds, per school measurements). Echoles uses arm-overs and upper-body torque to work past blocks in both phases. He uses short-area agility and quickness to disrupt plays in the backfield. If he follows up his 5.5 sack, 11.5 tackle-for-loss campaign with similar production in 2026, he could be the talk of the position by season’s end.
Next 15
11) Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson*
12) Kewan Lacy, RB, Mississippi*
13) KJ Bolden, S, Georgia*
14) David Stone, DT, Oklahoma*
15) Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
16) Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU*
17) Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana*
18) Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama*
19) Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia*
20) LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*
21) Darian Mensah, QB, Miami*
22) Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama*
23) Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida*
24) Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State*
25) CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame*
Honorable mention
• Zeke Berry, CB, Michigan
• Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson*
• Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa*
• Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
• Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State*
• A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon
• Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami.
Player not in the Top 300 I'll be watching closely: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State*