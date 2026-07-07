AFC North training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Three key storylines

1) No guarantees in life post-Tomlin

Mike McCarthy is back in the NFL, having returned to his beloved hometown of Pittsburgh to lead a Steelers team that is taking on a much different appearance than usual. Instead of replacing one longtime coach with a young star, the Steelers opted for the veteran with Super Bowl experience in McCarthy, a move some interpreted as a ploy to convince Aaron Rodgers to return for a 22nd NFL season. If that was indeed the plan, it worked; whether it bears fruit, however, remains to be seen. McCarthy's track record of directing explosive offenses should encourage Steelers fans who have grown tired of watching low-ceiling units struggle to compete. So, too, should the acquisition of veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. But much of this feels like it's held together by chicken wire, at least as of now. Pittsburgh's backup options behind Rodgers are longtime reserve Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar. If crisis strikes at QB, visions of a playoff victory -- something the Steelers haven't achieved since the 2016 campaign -- will evaporate. Ideally, the McCarthy/Rodgers partnership evokes memories of their days in Green Bay. That's far from a guarantee -- along with the Steelers' annual assuredness to finish at or above .500, now that Mike Tomlin has left the coaching ranks for a job in television.

2) Run-game concerns

Pittsburgh became one of the leaders in the NFL's sudden shift toward tight end-reliant sets in 2025, leaning on the likes of Darnell Washington, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward to beef up and bulldoze opposing defenses. Though Smith and Heyward are no longer on the roster, the first-round selection of Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor should help the ground game, but is the backfield good enough? Jaylen Warren is Pittsburgh's lead back, while Rico Dowdle arrives via free agency to give the Steelers an explosive weapon capable of posting a few huge days, as evidenced by his 389-yard outburst in Weeks 5 and 6 for Carolina last season. Kaleb Johnson, however, remains a question mark. The Iowa product averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on 28 attempts as a rookie and hasn't yet proven he can be counted on as a rugged power back. Pittsburgh will have the hogs to move defenses and create rushing lanes, but it will be up to McCarthy to deploy his personnel properly in order to stay on schedule and remain balanced -- especially with the largely immobile Rodgers in the lineup.

3) Graham to get D back on track?