Three key storylines

1) Refacing defense around Garrett

The Rams don't mess around when it comes to making a Super Bowl push. Having traded for then-Broncos pass rusher Von Miller before adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of their run to Super Bowl LVI triumph, the Rams shook up this offseason by trading for Myles Garrett, already an all-time pass-rushing great who's coming off a year in which he set a new single-season sack record. That move put an enormous cherry on top of an already-rich roster, but you can't crown a champion before the Super Bowl. And just how well Garrett meshes in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system will be something to monitor during camp. Shula's already stated he's going to let Garrett do "what he does best," while still sticking to his schematic principles. Byron Young (team-high 12 sacks), Kobie Turner (seven) and Braden Fiske (three) combined for 22 sacks last season, with Garrett's record-breaking 23 ostensibly replacing Jared Verse's 7.5, as Verse was sent to the Browns. Nothing's easy in the NFL, though. This isn't copy-and-paste. Under former Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Garrett was a one-man pass-rushing gang, racking up 51 sacks over the past three seasons. He's arguably the finest quarterback menace of this century. Just how brightly he'll shine in L.A. will start to come into focus over the next few weeks.

2) Time to make the offseason count

If there were offseason trophies to hand out, Los Angeles would likely be first in line. Still, for as loaded as this roster is, it’s imperative the Rams stiff-arm distractions and keep their heads from getting too high into the clouds. Puka Nacua has a looming, potentially top-of-the-market extension and he needs to continue working on himself after a stint in rehab. L.A. already caused a stir when it shocked the NFL world by drafting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Simpson, who remains unsigned, is battling it out with Stetson Bennett to back up reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, who’s coming back for his age-38 season. There were also trade rumblings regarding Davante Adams, but it seems like those are in the past. Meanwhile, the Rams added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. Corners who shine in Kansas City don’t always star elsewhere. Speaking of the Chiefs, their head coach, Andy Reid, once helmed an Eagles squad dubbed the “Dream Team” after a haul of splendid offseason adds. Said “Dream Team” nightmarishly missed the playoffs. Nothing from an NFL offseason is guaranteed. This L.A. story is all about winning a Super Bowl; no reason for subplots. With so much potential for greatness, Sean McVay needs to keep his boys’ eyes on the prize.

3) Even with the reigning MVP, Rams have offensive questions

Regardless of how long in the tooth Stafford is, the 2025 NFL MVP is still brilliant in the arm like few others in the league. He can spin it and make the mesmerizing look normal. His league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdown tosses last season came with a talented but shallow receiver stable. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions. Adams contributed 60 grabs, with an NFL-high 14 going for TDs. L.A. didn’t have another receiver with more than 18 catches. That’s one of the reasons drafting Simpson -- when wide receivers Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. were still available -- was so puzzling. Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels could be the main depth pieces at WR. Leaders of the league’s 13 personnel movement, the Rams have a staggering herd of tight ends, with the most notable being Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and rookie Max Klare. Ferguson only caught 11 passes as a rookie, but he and Parkinson could offer the most upside in the receiving game. The NFL’s No. 1 offense in 2025 is expected to run it back in precision form, but some fine tuning might lay ahead.