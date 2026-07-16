NFC WEST CAMP STORYLINES: HYPE, HEALTH TAKE SPOTLIGHTNFC WEST TRAINING CAMP 2026 PREVIEW: TOP STORYLINES FOR 49ERS, CARDINALS, RAMS, SEAHAWKS
"GMFB" debates who is your favorite in NFC West.
With 2026 training camps just around the corner, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Grant Gordon has the lowdown on the key position battles and top storylines to monitor for the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Catch up on each NFC West team's offseason developments and 2026 outlook below:
- Player report date: Rookies (July 22) | Veterans (July 22)
- Training camp location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Sorting out Brissett’s contract drama
Installing rookie head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense certainly hasn’t gone off without a hitch. Jacoby Brissett, who took the quarterbacking reins from an injured Kyler Murray last season and never gave them back, is the presumed starter and wants to get paid like one. Having skipped voluntary workouts, Brissett reported for mandatory minicamp to avoid fines, but just how much actual work he got in isn’t all that apparent. Will Brissett hold out -- or hold in -- during training camp? That threatens to become a prevailing topic in Arizona. Even if it all gets sorted out, the whole matter of getting ready for the football season remains. LaFleur has downplayed Brissett's lack of offseason involvement, citing the 33-year-old's experience in the league, but this is hardly a splendid way to kick off your head-coaching career. The good news is Brissett threw for a career-best 3,366 yards in 12 starts during a tumultuous 3-14 season in 2025. If the journeyman settles harmoniously into LaFleur’s offense, perhaps improvement -- or at least a little excitement -- lies ahead for the Cards.
2) A whole lotta Love, right?
Jeremiyah Love could be the most anticipated 2026 rookie in the league, at least on the offensive side. All due respect to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but Love’s talent and eye-popping ability is off the charts -- so much so that the Cardinals used the third overall selection of the draft on him, guaranteeing the 21-year-old more money than any running back in NFL history. There were plenty of question marks with the pick, though. The Cardinals have holes aplenty on their roster, but having signed Tyler Allgeier as a free agent and bringing back veteran banger James Conner, running back was far from the most glaring weakness. In the end, Love was just too special a talent to pass up. So, how will LaFleur handle his rookie? Love has made it clear he’s a team-first guy. And on the franchise's current timeline, immediately using Love as a bell cow might not be wise, even if it makes sense monetarily and to a fan base that would love to do nothing more than get behind a bona fide star. We shall see.
3) Time for a new era
Over the previous two years, the Cardinals plucked three first-round picks: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024; No. 4 overall) and defensive linemen Darius Robinson (2024; No. 27) and Walter Nolen (2025; No. 16). That trio has combined to play 53 of a potential 85 games. Robinson (21 games in two years) and Nolen (six games as a rookie) have combined for four sacks and 12 starts. Harrison (103 receptions, 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games) has likely been the most disappointing, seen as a can’t-miss selection who’s floundered or, at the least, failed to live up to his pedigree as a top-five pick. After seven seasons, Kyler Murray is gone. After three years, Jonathan Gannon is gone. There’s a new coach in LaFleur. And whether it’s Brissett (more than likely), Gardner Minshew or rookie Carson Beck, there will be a new Week 1 starting quarterback. Love looks every bit the can’t-miss sensation Harrison seemed to be. It’s pivotal for the homegrown talent to blossom. Staying healthy is the first step. Meshing with LaFleur is the next -- and that'll begin in earnest later this month.
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- Player report date: Rookies (July 25) | Veterans (July 25)
- Training camp location: Loyola Marymount University | Los Angeles
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Refacing defense around Garrett
The Rams don't mess around when it comes to making a Super Bowl push. Having traded for then-Broncos pass rusher Von Miller before adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of their run to Super Bowl LVI triumph, the Rams shook up this offseason by trading for Myles Garrett, already an all-time pass-rushing great who's coming off a year in which he set a new single-season sack record. That move put an enormous cherry on top of an already-rich roster, but you can't crown a champion before the Super Bowl. And just how well Garrett meshes in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system will be something to monitor during camp. Shula's already stated he's going to let Garrett do "what he does best," while still sticking to his schematic principles. Byron Young (team-high 12 sacks), Kobie Turner (seven) and Braden Fiske (three) combined for 22 sacks last season, with Garrett's record-breaking 23 ostensibly replacing Jared Verse's 7.5, as Verse was sent to the Browns. Nothing's easy in the NFL, though. This isn't copy-and-paste. Under former Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Garrett was a one-man pass-rushing gang, racking up 51 sacks over the past three seasons. He's arguably the finest quarterback menace of this century. Just how brightly he'll shine in L.A. will start to come into focus over the next few weeks.
2) Time to make the offseason count
If there were offseason trophies to hand out, Los Angeles would likely be first in line. Still, for as loaded as this roster is, it’s imperative the Rams stiff-arm distractions and keep their heads from getting too high into the clouds. Puka Nacua has a looming, potentially top-of-the-market extension and he needs to continue working on himself after a stint in rehab. L.A. already caused a stir when it shocked the NFL world by drafting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Simpson, who remains unsigned, is battling it out with Stetson Bennett to back up reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, who’s coming back for his age-38 season. There were also trade rumblings regarding Davante Adams, but it seems like those are in the past. Meanwhile, the Rams added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. Corners who shine in Kansas City don’t always star elsewhere. Speaking of the Chiefs, their head coach, Andy Reid, once helmed an Eagles squad dubbed the “Dream Team” after a haul of splendid offseason adds. Said “Dream Team” nightmarishly missed the playoffs. Nothing from an NFL offseason is guaranteed. This L.A. story is all about winning a Super Bowl; no reason for subplots. With so much potential for greatness, Sean McVay needs to keep his boys’ eyes on the prize.
3) Even with the reigning MVP, Rams have offensive questions
Regardless of how long in the tooth Stafford is, the 2025 NFL MVP is still brilliant in the arm like few others in the league. He can spin it and make the mesmerizing look normal. His league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdown tosses last season came with a talented but shallow receiver stable. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions. Adams contributed 60 grabs, with an NFL-high 14 going for TDs. L.A. didn’t have another receiver with more than 18 catches. That’s one of the reasons drafting Simpson -- when wide receivers Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. were still available -- was so puzzling. Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels could be the main depth pieces at WR. Leaders of the league’s 13 personnel movement, the Rams have a staggering herd of tight ends, with the most notable being Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and rookie Max Klare. Ferguson only caught 11 passes as a rookie, but he and Parkinson could offer the most upside in the receiving game. The NFL’s No. 1 offense in 2025 is expected to run it back in precision form, but some fine tuning might lay ahead.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 18) | Veterans (July 25)
- Training camp location: SAP Performance Facility | Santa Clara, Calif.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Getting healthy, staying healthy is key
Conspiracy theorists can place the blame on electromagnetic fields from a nearby substation, but for whatever reason, injury woes have plagued Kyle Shanahan’s squads for years. Niners starters missed north of 50 games in 2025. At the moment, the anticipated returns of defensive end Nick Bosa (torn ACL; missed 14 games), tight end George Kittle (hamstring tear/ankle sprain/Achilles tear; six games) and linebacker Fred Warner (broken and dislocated ankle; 11 games) are atop the queue. San Francisco went 12-5 last season and advanced to the Divisional Round with those three -- who are each perennially regarded as among the best at their respective positions -- missing significant time. Warner is good to go, Bosa expects to be ready around the start of camp and Kittle is working to return for Week 1. However, maintaining health is the key. Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2024 but rebounded with an NFL-high (and career-high) 413 touches. Keeping CMC and the rest of the 49ers’ all-star cast healthy has to be the top priority in camp and beyond. There is no shortage of talent on the team; San Francisco just needs to keep it on the field to stay on pace in the shark-infested NFC West.
2) Figuring out the WR room
Signing away Mike Evans from the Buccaneers was a immense boon, but he’s missed 12 games over the past two seasons and will celebrate his 33rd birthday in August. It’s imperative that the stockpile of younger wideouts improves and the veteran adds of Evans and Christian Kirk still have tread on the tires. Previous mainstays Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel are gone. The latter is a free agent after a year with Washington and it wouldn’t be a shocker to see a reunion in San Francisco. Jennings signed late in the offseason with the Vikings. Brandon Aiyuk is still technically with the team but is on the reserve/left squad list while continually trolling the 49ers (and plenty of others) in video missives. As Evans and Kirk get acclimated to quarterback Brock Purdy and Shanahan’s offense, 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall faces a crucial camp, needing to overcome past injuries and calamity to truly emerge. Similar things can be said about recent picks Jacob Cowing (2024 fourth-rounder) and Jordan Watkins (’25 fourth-rounder). De'Zhaun Stribling, taken in the second round this spring as the team’s top draft choice, profiles as perhaps the best replacement yet for Samuel. It’s time for the fresh faces to step up in the passing game.
3) Defense must improve under a(nother) new DC
From 2021 through '23, the 49ers were a top-10 defense in points and yards allowed. The first two years in that span featured DeMeco Ryans as defensive coordinator. The current Texans head coach has clearly left a large void. Steve Wilks lasted just the 2023 season, despite the team’s Super Bowl run and overall great statistics (third in points; eighth in yards). Raheem Morris is the next defensive coordinator up, replacing Robert Saleh, who was hired as the Titans head coach after replacing 2024 DC Nick Sorensen. As the fifth Niners defensive play-caller in five seasons, Morris should be helped hugely by the returns of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, but developing young talent ranks right up there with staying healthy when it comes to improving on last year's No. 20 ranking in total D. Most glaringly, the 2025 49ers finished dead last in team sacks with just 20. Myles Garrett, now a division rival, had 23 sacks on his own. Also on the injury comeback trail: 2025 first-rounder Mykel Williams. Bosa and Williams getting healed up is a start. The acquisition of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in a trade with the Cowboys might prove to be a pivotal move, while the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw after a lost year in Denver could also bode well. Rookie third-rounder Romello Height has already garnered some positive reports, and Alfred Collins made a great first-year impression. Morris might well be joining the 49ers at the right time.
"GMFB" previews their San Francisco 49ers outlook heading into training camp.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 17) | Veterans (July 24)
- Training camp location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center | Renton, Wash.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Darnold staying on point
Sam Darnold authored a storybook tale last season. Once viewed as a mega bust, Darnold quarterbacked the Seahawks -- his fourth NFL team following the Jets, who used the 2018 NFL Draft’s third overall pick on him -- to a Super Bowl title. Darnold seemingly exorcised the ghosts of his past, but he is still only 29 and has plenty to play for. He’s back with the pressure of defending a championship. Can he provide an encore, earn a lucrative extension and keep Seattle atop the league? New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s system is similar to the departed Klint Kubiak’s, but change is change, and Darnold must learn the differences. Continuity in the receiving corps should help, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading a group that also includes Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Rashid Shaheed, the last of whom should command a bigger role in the aerial attack after re-signing on a lucrative deal in March. Furthermore, Tory Horton flashed as a rookie last season before suffering a shin injury. The speedster's return could have a dynamic domino effect, adding another bona fide threat at receiver and another big-play option in the return game, which could open up more possibilities for Shaheed in both avenues. There’s also optimism for a major breakout at tight end. AJ Barner, who scored the Seahawks’ only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl, became a dude in his second season (52 receptions, 519 yards, six TDs) and might well become a Pro Bowl-caliber player in Year 3 if his chemistry with Darnold continues.
2) What’s the RB frequency without Walker?
With Kenneth Walker III having signed with Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet (ACL) most likely absent to begin the season, all eyes will be on first-round draft pick Jadarian Price. The Notre Dame product is a smooth runner who averaged 6 yards per carry in his career with the Fighting Irish. However, he was Jeremiyah Love's understudy and had 15-plus touches just once in his 41 games at ND. The Seahawks were adamant in balancing Walker and Charbonnet last season before the latter was injured. Asking Price to take on a bell-cow workload would seem unlikely. Camp could preview what kind of roles are in store for other backs like George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Perhaps Rashid Shaheed could be used a bit in the run game, too. The wide receiver corps, along with the Charles Cross-led offensive line, are the offensive strengths. But Seattle wants balance. That starts with Price and will take shape before Week 1.
3) Can Seahawks avoid noise again?
In case you might have forgotten -- and judging by the lack of offseason pomp and circumstance, many have -- the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions. For a franchise that boasts one of the loudest home-field advantages, the volume for a post-Lombardi offseason has seemingly been turned down to negative-11. That seems to be the preference for Mike Macdonald's Seahawks, though. They snuck up on some people last season, and, after winning the most arduous division in football, trounced the Patriots in the Super Bowl. This year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s not going to catch anyone by surprise. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year had a fine 2024, hitting 100 catches and exceeding 1,100 yards, but he was an absolute force last season, leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards and quickly erasing any doubt as to how the passing game would fare without DK Metcalf. Also, while JSN got PAID this offseason, his fellow 2023 first-rounder, Devon Witherspoon, has yet to -- posing a potential problem for the Seahawks. Right guard Anthony Bradford started all 17 games last year -- his third season in a row of starting the majority of the Seahawks’ games. He garnered a 51.9 overall PFF grade, which ranked 70th among the 81 guards who took at least 300 snaps. Could fifth-rounder Beau Stephens replace him and solidify a longtime sore spot for Seattle’s starting lineup? General manager John Schneider was able to keep most of the Lombardi band together, but losing Walker, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, cornerback Tariq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant isn’t nothing. Keeping everything quiet and copacetic is far more difficult when you're defending champs, so it’s paramount for Macdonald and Schneider to figure out any issues before they grow into problems.