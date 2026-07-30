2026 NFL fantasy football: 10 overvalued, undervalued NFL players to know before you draft

From a passing perspective, Hurts had a decent 2025, tossing a career-high 25 touchdowns and topping 3,000 yards for the fourth time in five seasons as the starter. However, he dropped to just 421 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, both fewest since taking the helm in 2021. Specifically, with Jason Kelce gone and the tush push somewhat neutered, Hurts scored just five TDs from inside the 3-yard line last season, fewest as the starter and six fewer than he had in both 2023 and 2024 (11). As a result, he finished as the QB8 in fantasy, well below the elite tier he'd previously called home.