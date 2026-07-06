AFC East training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Three key storylines

1) Patriots' upgraded weaponry

After months of rumors and rumblings, New England finally completed its trade for disgruntled Eagles wideout A.J. Brown in June. As the move had been predetermined for months -- so open a secret that it was never a secret -- Brown wasted no time establishing chemistry with MVP runner-up Drake Maye at minicamp. Brown has found himself in "heaven" in New England, but how will the other Patriots wideouts feel? Before Brown was acquired to provide Maye a true WR1, Romeo Doubs was the big-ticket offensive acquisition of the offseason. Now slotted in as the No. 2, Doubs should find himself in a role similar to the one he played in Green Bay, thriving on occasion. Down the roster, New England still has Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte (for now). But it will be interesting to see if Kyle Williams can break out in his second year since his third-round selection. The Wazzu product caught just 10 passes in his rookie season but found the end zone thrice. If Williams can step up in training camp ahead of Year 2, Maye and the reigning AFC champs could be in prime position to repeat.

2) Questions with two defenders

Ahead of training camp, there remain two unsettled availability situations that need monitoring in Foxborough. The first is that of star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who's due for a major contract extension after his first Pro Bowl season. Gonzalez said during spring work that he wishes to be in New England for the long haul, but for a CB of his caliber, that means a top-of-the-market deal worth $30 million-plus per season, something New England may be loath to offer before it has to. Gonzalez skipped voluntary sessions but showed up for mandatory minicamp. What will his strategy be if he doesn't have a deal done by late July? Gabe Jacas, meanwhile, hasn't practiced with the team since being drafted in the second round. The No. 55 overall pick remains unsigned and has been away from the club after undergoing an offseason medical procedure about which the Pats have provided few details. Jacas, for whom New England traded up in April's draft, is behind heading into summer camp, which isn't a good sign for the Pats' pass rusher depth. We'll see if the rookie comes into camp signed and ready to break into the starting 11.

3) Will Super Bowl loss, off-field distractions linger?