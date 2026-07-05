Ballhawk Nahshon Wright: No Jets interceptions in 2025 'hasn't been brought up at all'

Wright was paramount in the Bears leading the NFL with 22 forced turnovers a season ago, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in his fifth pro season while playing on his third NFL team.

He played in all 17 games with 16 starts, five interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 80 tackles and three tackles for loss. Each and every one of those statistics was a career best.

Wright joined the Jets on a one-year deal as the Bears lost much of their starting defensive backfield amid salary cap hurdles.

Now, he's one of myriad veteran additions (including Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai) to a Jets defense that wasn't just dead last in turnovers forced but 31st in points allowed and 25th in yards given up.

So, improvement from an ugly 3-14 season is most certainly an emphasis. Getting better results is a likely byproduct of forcing turnovers. Even if it's not an issue head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets are harping on, it's definitely an area Wright is confident he can lend a hand – or an interception or a fumble recovery.

A 2021 third-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys, Wright played three seasons for the 'Boys and one for the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Bears. He had only three starts over his first four years. Wright seized the opportunity in Chicago and is looking to carry that confidence – and production – to New York.