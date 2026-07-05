Ballhawk Nahshon Wright: No Jets interceptions in 2025 'hasn't been brought up at all'

Nahshon Wright is coming off a career year, one in which he helped a takeaway-reliant Chicago Bears defense aid in winning the NFC North.
The 27-year-old cornerback posted a career-best five interceptions and an NFL-high eight total individual takeaways.
Dubiously, the New York Jets defense finished 2025 with zero interceptions.
That hasn't been a point of focus for Wright or the Jets defense, however. More so, it's been about moving forward to 2026 and leaving 2025 – whether good or bad – in the rearview mirror.
"I honestly don't think it's been brought up at all [in meetings]," Wright said recently, via the team website’s Jack Bell. "I think 2025 was 2025 and I think we're trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven't spoken about it at all."
Since the league began tracking interceptions as an official statistic in 1933 – nearly 100 years ago – no team had finished a season without recording an interception until New York did so.
Adding Wright is no doubt pointed at helping to remedy that historic ill.
Even if it's not been dwelled upon, Wright is aware of the infamous statistical note.
"Obviously, I know about it," Wright said. "I mean, I'm on social media, so I've seen it, but try not to pay it any mind."
Wright was paramount in the Bears leading the NFL with 22 forced turnovers a season ago, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in his fifth pro season while playing on his third NFL team.
He played in all 17 games with 16 starts, five interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 80 tackles and three tackles for loss. Each and every one of those statistics was a career best.
Wright joined the Jets on a one-year deal as the Bears lost much of their starting defensive backfield amid salary cap hurdles.
Now, he's one of myriad veteran additions (including Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai) to a Jets defense that wasn't just dead last in turnovers forced but 31st in points allowed and 25th in yards given up.
So, improvement from an ugly 3-14 season is most certainly an emphasis. Getting better results is a likely byproduct of forcing turnovers. Even if it's not an issue head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets are harping on, it's definitely an area Wright is confident he can lend a hand – or an interception or a fumble recovery.
A 2021 third-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys, Wright played three seasons for the 'Boys and one for the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Bears. He had only three starts over his first four years. Wright seized the opportunity in Chicago and is looking to carry that confidence – and production – to New York.
"I think just being on the field, and I think what being on the field brings in terms of confidence," Wright said. "And then, obviously, when you make plays, it kind of helps with that as well."