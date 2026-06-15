NFL Network: Jets agree to terms with OL Joe Tippmann on four-year, $66.4 million extension

A second-round pick in 2023 out of Wisconsin, Tippmann has started 48 games over three seasons in New York at both center and guard. After starting 17 games at the pivot in 2024, Tippmann found a home at right guard last year, where he proved a stellar pass protector. With bookend first-round tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou on their rookie deals and Tippman signing long-term, New York's offensive line has its foundation for the next several seasons.