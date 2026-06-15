NFL Network: Jets agree to terms with OL Joe Tippmann on four-year, $66.4 million extension

The New York Jets have locked up another core player.
Gang Green agreed to terms with starting guard Joe Tippmann on a four-year, $66.4 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the deal. Tippmann's deal includes $34.9 million guaranteed.
A second-round pick in 2023 out of Wisconsin, Tippmann has started 48 games over three seasons in New York at both center and guard. After starting 17 games at the pivot in 2024, Tippmann found a home at right guard last year, where he proved a stellar pass protector. With bookend first-round tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou on their rookie deals and Tippman signing long-term, New York's offensive line has its foundation for the next several seasons.
The 25-year-old Tippmann was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Now, he'll be a Jet for the long haul.
Gang Green spent the offseason bolstering the defense in free agency and upgrading the roster with young talent in the draft. With running back Breece Hall and now Tippmann earning extensions this offseason, the Jets can continue to build around their nucleus.