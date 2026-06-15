NFL teams most likely to end long playoff droughts in 2026 season: Will Jets, Saints snap skids? 

Last playoff season: 2021





There is no oasis to be found in the desert. Frankly, there's not even a mirage of one right now. Coming off a ghastly 3-14 campaign, Arizona parted with QB Kyler Murray in the offseason, and despite the selection of talented ball-carrier Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall, is in no better position to make the playoffs this year. They are rebuilding with a rookie coach (Mike LaFleur) and lack a clear long-term QB1, but their unfavorable situation is in large part a result of the goings-on in the Cardinals' division. Arizona is an afterthought in an NFC West populated by the reigning Super Bowl champs in Seattle, the 2026 title favorites in Los Angeles (hello, Myles Garrett) and perennial playoff contenders in San Francisco. The quality of the Cards' division opponents contributes to their .538 strength of schedule (based on opponents' 2025 winning percentage), tied for third-highest in the NFL. Our own Dan Parr argued last month that Arizona's slate is actually the toughest in the league, with six road games in the first nine weeks and a cruel Week 14 bye. The Cards may well be eliminated from playoff contention by then.