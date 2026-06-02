Patriots WR A.J. Brown on joining childhood team: 'I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it'

Brown leaves the Eagles after tensions boiled over last season. He appeared frustrated with his role on a struggling offense and didn't appear to have as close a relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown had signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles in 2024 and helped the team to a Super Bowl LIX victory, but the relationship eroded to the point where a trade was deemed necessary -- with the Eagles needing to wait until June 1 to avoid a massive salary-cap hit -- for all parties.

The Patriots won't face the Eagles this season but are scheduled to play them in Philadelphia in 2027 (the two teams will also hold two days of joint practices this August). The Titans are slated to play in Foxborough that same season.

Brown told New England media that he didn't want to get into the details of his Philly drama and that "none of that stuff matters" now that he's a Patriot. But earlier, he noted to NBC’s Maria Taylor that he and Hurts were "not as close as we once were," although he added that "there's no bad blood" between them.

"There's actually still a lot of love," Brown told Taylor. "I love him to death. I want him to succeed and accomplish all the things that he wants to accomplish. I didn't truly understand why our friendship became the center of everybody's attention when it came to football.

"Nothing happened. Nothing happened. People just grow apart."

Brown might not have wanted to get into further detail about his relationship with Hurts, but he sounded more than happy to talk about his new quarterback, Drake Maye.

"He can make any throw. He's very poised," Brown said, noting how Maye commanded a team meeting earlier on Tuesday. "It says so much for a young guy to know what he's talking about, number one, and to lead and to be the voice of this team.