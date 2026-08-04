Pro Football Hall of Fame: Class of 2027 modern-era predictions

As the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class readies to take its place in Canton, Ohio, commendation is in order for Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.

Gazing ahead into the glory that will be bestowed upon the 2027 class, perhaps the safest prognostication in the years ahead is that there are, indeed, no locks.

Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest head football coach in the history of the game, did not gain entry in his first year of eligibility. Though this exercise sticks to the script of predicting modern-era players who will be inducted, let me begin with the bonus pick that Belichick's wait will carry on no longer and the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will get his bust in 2027.

Now, here are my predictions for the modern-era players who will be going in with Belichick next year.