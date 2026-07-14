NFC North training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Three key storylines

1) Who rushes the passer until Micah returns?

After tearing up his knee last December, Micah Parsons is set to start camp on the physically unable to perform list -- and in all likelihood, he'll start the season on PUP, wiping out his first four games. There is always the chance Parsons gets back earlier, but given how he spoke about his timetable last month, I expect him and the club to play it safe. Sans the dynamic pass rusher for the opening gambit, there are significant questions up front in Green Bay. The offseason trade of Rashan Gary made sense for the club, but his absence further highlights a shallow edge group. The Packers need former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to finally find his footing. How he looks early in camp could tell us if Green Bay needs to add another veteran. Fourth-round rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton also could have some say in that plan. Until Parsons returns, this might be a mix-and-match crew. Van Ness is the key to whether the Pack can survive the early portion of the calendar.

2) Jacobs' uncertainty looms LARGE

Josh Jacobs' situation continues to hover over the franchise after he was arrested in May. At this stage, it's unclear how local authorities will handle the situation. In turn, we don't know whether the league will take disciplinary action. Jacobs was on the field with his team last month, and if things remain unchanged, he should be there for camp. If any action is taken against Jacobs, it could have a significant impact on the on-field product in Green Bay. Jacobs is the workhorse and engine of the ground attack. If he's unavailable or gets injured during the season, Matt LaFleur's offense could be in some trouble. Next up are former undrafted free agent Chris Brooks -- a third-down back -- and MarShawn Lloyd, who has been unable to stay healthy. The Packers believe Lloyd finally has turned a corner, but until we see it in action, that's a projection we can't assume. We need to see the third-year back produce during camp and into the preseason, while staying healthy in the process.

3) Pass-catching puzzle solved?