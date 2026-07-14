NFC North training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

With 2026 training camps just around the corner, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on the key position battles and top storylines to monitor for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
Catch up on each NFC North team's offseason developments and 2026 outlook below:
- Player report date: Rookies (July 25) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Halas Hall | Lake Forest, Ill.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Can Caleb find consistency?
We could discuss the Bears offense taking another leap forward in Ben Johnson's second season. We could consider the burgeoning potential of Luther Burden III alongside Rome Odunze -- or ponder who will win the primary WR3 duties. We could chatter about how much higher tight end Colston Loveland could fly or how Johnson will use his diverse TE room. None of that really strikes a chord without Caleb Williams taking his game to new heights. The former No. 1 pick showed what the highs can look like in Year 1 under Johnson. The explosive, jaw-dropping plays were plentiful, and the QB led a trove of comebacks. Now he must flatten out some of the lulls, the drive-stalling misfires and become a more potent every-snap quarterback. Keep the extraordinary peaks and raise the floor, and Williams will be in the thick of the MVP discussion. The Madden NFL 27 cover athlete heads into Year 3 with heightened expectations. If he meets them, there is no telling how far the Bears can go.
2) Defensive uncertainty, from front to back
Questions on defense will hover over training camp. The Bears did precious little to upgrade a wanting front four. The club added a few rotational interior defenders but is counting significantly on bounce-back campaigns from Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. Montez Sweat still doesn't have a proven pass rusher on the opposite side. Austin Booker showed signs down the stretch last year, but can he take his game to another level? Is there enough down the line? Will Shemar Turner be healthy following last October's ACL tear? The questions up front are echoed on the back end, where the Bears are replacing both starting safeties. Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis are solid, but can they produce as many turnovers as the previous crew? The key is first-round pick Dillon Thieneman. Will the rookie be ready to thrive in Dennis Allen's scheme by Week 1?
3) Two questions on the offensive line
Ozzy Trapilo's patellar tendon injury in the Wild Card Round means the Bears can't count on the left tackle for at least the beginning of the season. Veteran Braxton Jones is penciled into the starting lineup, but he will have to win the battle with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Theo Benedet to earn the Week 1 assignment. The position is one to keep an eye on. The rest of the O-line profiles as one of the better units in the NFL, but if the left side becomes leaky, it could be a cascading problem. Also, I'm going to keep tabs on the center spot. The Bears replaced Drew Dalman, who abruptly retired this offseason, with Garrett Bradbury as the presumptive starter. However, second-round rookie Logan Jones could push the veteran for the starting gig during camp.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 25) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Meijer Performance Center | Allen Park, Mich.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Offensive line overhaul
The Lions' offensive line collapsed last season, swiftly going from asset to liability. Detroit attacked the unit, flipping Penei Sewell to left tackle, drafting Blake Miller to man the right edge, signing center Cade Mays and adding veteran depth at each spot. How the line shakes out will be the main storyline to track during camp. Is Sewell's transition going smoothly? Is Miller a plug-and-play rookie or does he need time to adjust? The key will be young guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, who struggled with consistency in 2025. Will the duo improve, or could they get pushed out of the starting lineup? If the Lions don't get better blocking in 2026, the explosive potential will be squandered.
2) This is Gibbs' backfield
Sonic is now the featured character in Detroit. The offseason trade of David Montgomery calcified the reality that Jahmyr Gibbs' bell-cow era is full-go. Gibbs began to take over the majority of the backfield touches last season, and his reps should continue to grow. The Lions likely won't want the dual-threat back to creep to the 300-carry threshold, but barring injury, he'll blast past his career-high of 250 totes. Gibbs should also see his role in the passing game continue to rise after posting a career-best 77 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Gibbs' combination of shiftiness, speed and ability to make hay between and outside the tackles makes him a dynamic threat. The Lions want to ensure that threat stays on the field as much as possible. He profiles for a Christian McCaffrey-type workload and should be in the Offensive Player of the Year discussion by the end of the season. With the expected rise in reps, Gibbs' extension is also one we've been waiting to see this offseason. The Lions have gotten in front of extensions in recent years, so everyone expects a top-of-the-RB-market contract for Gibbs to come barreling down the pike.
3) Can Detroit return to health?
Detroit has significant injuries to track at the onset of camp. Tight end Sam LaPorta is the name to watch on offense, but the defense has greater concerns. Brian Branch suffered a late-season Achilles tear, and while the Lions haven't put a hard timeline on the safety's recovery, it will be a surprise if he's good to go to open the season. The bigger question is whether, given the type of injury he sustained, Branch will be his normal buzzing self at all this season. Then there is Kerby Joseph, whose knee injury limited him to just six games last season. The Lions have given few tangible updates on the safety's status while taking a wait-and-see approach. Without certainty from either starter, the Lions' secondary sits in a precarious spot. Couple that with the release of CB Terrion Arnold, and Detroit could be relying once again on filler and journeymen in the defensive backfield.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 27) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wis.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Who rushes the passer until Micah returns?
After tearing up his knee last December, Micah Parsons is set to start camp on the physically unable to perform list -- and in all likelihood, he'll start the season on PUP, wiping out his first four games. There is always the chance Parsons gets back earlier, but given how he spoke about his timetable last month, I expect him and the club to play it safe. Sans the dynamic pass rusher for the opening gambit, there are significant questions up front in Green Bay. The offseason trade of Rashan Gary made sense for the club, but his absence further highlights a shallow edge group. The Packers need former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to finally find his footing. How he looks early in camp could tell us if Green Bay needs to add another veteran. Fourth-round rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton also could have some say in that plan. Until Parsons returns, this might be a mix-and-match crew. Van Ness is the key to whether the Pack can survive the early portion of the calendar.
2) Jacobs' uncertainty looms LARGE
Josh Jacobs' situation continues to hover over the franchise after he was arrested in May. At this stage, it's unclear how local authorities will handle the situation. In turn, we don't know whether the league will take disciplinary action. Jacobs was on the field with his team last month, and if things remain unchanged, he should be there for camp. If any action is taken against Jacobs, it could have a significant impact on the on-field product in Green Bay. Jacobs is the workhorse and engine of the ground attack. If he's unavailable or gets injured during the season, Matt LaFleur's offense could be in some trouble. Next up are former undrafted free agent Chris Brooks -- a third-down back -- and MarShawn Lloyd, who has been unable to stay healthy. The Packers believe Lloyd finally has turned a corner, but until we see it in action, that's a projection we can't assume. We need to see the third-year back produce during camp and into the preseason, while staying healthy in the process.
3) Pass-catching puzzle solved?
The pass-catching unit in Green Bay is also something I'm intrigued by. The Packers watched Romeo Doubs leave in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks. Then they inked Jayden Reed and Christian Watson to extensions. Those two and 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden comprise the top receiving trio. With a clearer rotation at WR, I believe the three can each thrive. Golden is the one to watch after he finished an uneven rookie campaign with a productive effort (four catches for 84 yards and a score) in the Packers' Wild Card Weekend loss at Chicago. There are some depth questions, particularly given the crew's injury history, so that battle among reserves will be worth tracking. Tucker Kraft's health is another piece to keep an eye on. Despite tearing his ACL last November, the pivotal playmaker is aiming to be ready for Week 1. Could he return with a new contract as well?
- Player report date: Rookies (July 26) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: TCO Performance Center | Eagan, Minn.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Kyler vs. J.J.: Competition or coronation?
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell continues to insist he's running a legitimate quarterback competition. He keeps having to say it, because, frankly, not many believe that J.J. McCarthy has a shot to keep Kyler Murray out of the starting lineup. Perhaps we'll be stunned, but every indicator suggests it's Murray's job to lose. The former No. 1 overall pick enters with proven ability, while McCarthy has struggled when on the field and had issues staying healthy. Murray could open up the offense, and his propensity to force-feed his top targets could be a harbinger of a Justin Jefferson bounce-back. This competition -- in whatever form that takes -- will be tracked daily come camp. Within that context, I'm interested in how Murray fits into KOC's system and whether his mobility adds an element we haven't seen much of in Minnesota over the past few years.
2) Next men up on the edge
The trade of Jonathan Greenard took a chunk out of the defense -- not only because Greenard was a proven disruptor, but also due to the fact that the Vikings now aren't very flush at the position. Dallas Turner, whom the club is counting on to have a full breakout in Year 3, and Andrew Van Ginkel sit atop the edge rusher corps, but Bo Richter, Chaz Chambliss and Tyler Batty are the next three players up on the depth chart -- they've combined for one career sack (Chambliss). Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has also taken some reps on the edge. The Vikings could look to add another veteran rusher during camp or early in the season. We trust Brian Flores' defense, but a coach who generally relies on vets who understand his system will be asking a lot out of youngsters. How rookies Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange, Jakobe Thomas and Charles Demmings make the transition will have a significant say in the Vikings' outcome this season.
3) One last dance with Hitman?
We expected to have a resolution one way or the other on Harrison Smith's future. Surprisingly, the situation still lingers. Will he return for another go, or will he officially retire? The club has made it clear they'd welcome a return and didn't add a veteran to take Smith's place. Jakobe Thomas, a third-round pick, was the only significant addition the club made to the safety crew. Given how much Flores relies on the versatility of his safeties, a return by Smith would have a significant impact. If he decides to retire, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson and Thomas will battle for reps. Keep an eye on Thomas and Charles Demmings in camp and preseason. Each could play key roles in 2026.