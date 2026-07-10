2026 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Cam Ward and Gunnar Helm to fuel Titans; Ashton Jeanty will rise

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 11 offensive players poised to make noise in 2026.
In NFL scouting circles, evaluators pay close attention to second- and third-year pros who finished the previous season with impressive play down the stretch. While it is hard to sustain momentum from one year to the next, some young players are able to maintain their focus on established fundamentals while adding a few more wrinkles to the repertoire, allowing them to dramatically rise up league ranks.
With NFL training camps opening later this month, it's a perfect time to survey the landscape and identify youngsters who are set up to become star-level players for their respective teams. Here are 11 offensive players with serious breakout potential in 2026. (In next week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, I'll reveal my breakout candidates on defense.)
Young quarterbacks thrive when surrounded by strong play-callers and playmakers. Ward should see his game improve immensely under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, a quarterback guru who has helped Josh Allen and Daniel Jones play winning football by incorporating a QB-friendly system that plays to the trigger man's strengths. Seeing how Daboll also identified Jaxson Dart as a potential franchise quarterback, the Titans have given their franchise face a proven QB developer who'll help last year's No. 1 overall pick take a big step forward in Year 2. Moreover, the Titans added a pair of playmakers -- No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signee Wan'Dale Robinson -- with the skills to help Ward produce more explosive plays in the passing game. Given the improvements to Tennessee's supporting cast, the football world could see Ward play at a Pro Bowl level in his sophomore campaign.
After suffering through a frustrating rookie campaign that saw him fall short of 1,000 ground yards while averaging just 3.7 a pop, Jeanty could make a serious run at the 2026 rushing title with new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak implementing a zone-based running game that will showcase the second-year pro's balance, body control and burst on the edges. Additionally, Kubiak's experience incorporating running backs in the passing game will help Jeanty reprise the multi-faceted role that made him an unstoppable force at Boise State. Considering he amassed 1,321 scrimmage yards and 10 combined touchdowns as the focal point of an underachieving offense in 2025, Jeanty should flourish in the kind of scheme that has helped Christian McCaffrey terrorize the league as a versatile offensive weapon.
The surprising departure of Mike Evans creates a WR1 opportunity for this 2025 first-rounder. Egbuka slides into the "Z" role (flanker) in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's system, allowing Tampa Bay to tap into the receiver's ability to work from outside and in the slot. With the promotion to a more versatile role, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will be able to exploit mismatches on the perimeter while also avoiding press coverage by moving into and out of bunch or clustered formations via motion or shifts. Additionally, Robinson will be able to script a few weekly "winners" on the call sheet, enabling Egbuka to expand his repertoire as a big-play specialist. After nearly posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie -- finishing with 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns while averaging a healthy 14.9 yards per catch -- Egbuka could emerge as a top-10 receiver this season with eye-popping numbers that reflect his impact as the Buccaneers' new go-to guy.
After shipping DJ Moore to Buffalo, the Bears are counting on Burden to add a dimension to the offense as a full-time contributor. Head coach Ben Johnson will look to maximize Burden's versatility and explosiveness by moving him around the formation to create more big-play chances for Caleb Williams in the passing game. Additionally, the second-year pro will continue to factor into Chicago's gadget game as a designated playmaker on fly sweeps, reverses and catch-and-run concepts like screens and short crossing routes. As the Bears continue to expand the playbook to exploit the individual and collective talents of their perimeter weapons, Burden could see his numbers explode as the new No. 1 playmaker in the Windy City.
The Lions' desire to live in 11 personnel makes TeSlaa's promotion to WR3 a significant development for the second-year pro. Checking in at 6-4 and 214 pounds, he is the big-bodied pass catcher Jared Goff needs in the red zone. A third-round pick in 2025, TeSlaa tallied six touchdowns on just 16 catches as a rookie, exhibiting exceptional hand-eye coordination and body control with defenders nearby. Most importantly, TeSlaa has earned the trust of the five-time Pro Bowl quarterback, which will lead to more opportunities when opponents roll the coverage to Amon-Ra St. Brown and/or Jameson Williams. Considering how opponents must also defend a potent running game anchored by Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' WR3 could play a major role in a bounce-back campaign for Detroit.
With new OC Brian Daboll intent on helping the Titans' young QB1 thrive in Year 2, this 6-5, 241-pound pass-catching tight end could be a huge beneficiary of the schematic shift. Helm's size, length and ball skills make him a quarterback-friendly target over the middle of the field. With Tennessee desperately looking to feature more playmakers in the aerial attack, the sophomore TE could become a key piece of the offensive puzzle, as Daboll loads the call sheet with easy completions.
The Dolphins expect the third-year pro to play at a Pro Bowl level after steadily progressing in his first two NFL seasons. Paul has settled in at left tackle, exhibiting the balance, body control and combat skills to effectively shadow box explosive pass rushers off the edge. He has also shown an ability to bully defenders at the line of scrimmage in the run game. While it is not always pretty to watch, it's effective. The 6-7, 326-pound behemoth should become a household name protecting Malik Willis' blind side with all-out effort and a nasty attitude.
The supersized edge protector is on the verge of earning accolades and honors as a "bully ball" specialist for the Bengals. Standing 6-8 and 350 pounds, Mims routinely knocks defensive ends around, creating huge lanes for running backs to access on off-tackle and perimeter runs. Furthermore, Mims' pass protection is critical to Cincinnati's success, with Joe Burrow expected to toss the ball all over the yard to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The 2024 third-round pick has started 36 consecutive games (postseason included) in an offense that relies on his punishing skills at the point of attack. As a mauler who specializes in moving defenders off the ball, Puni is an essential piece to the 49ers' dynamic running game. Although the heavy-handed shadow boxer must continue to improve in pass protection, San Francisco has a Pro Bowler in the making at right guard.
The Packers' offensive line renovation has featured more big bodies taking spots in the lineup at offensive guard. Belton qualifies as a 6-6, 336-pound dancing bear at the line of scrimmage. The extra-extra-large blocker specializes in knocking defenders off the ball and finishing his run-game reps with violence. While his coaches are preaching consistency throughout the offseason, the second-year pro has the tools and talent to become an elite player as an interior blocker.
After helping New England reach the Super Bowl with his efficient play at left guard, Wilson will return to his natural position at center following the Patriots' trade of Garrett Bradbury. Wilson's exceptional balance and body control enable him to match up with quicker defensive tackles, though he also possesses enough strength and power to deal with low-leverage monsters at the point of attack. While he has shown the versatility and adaptability to slow down extra-large interior defenders, Wilson must continue to refine his skills as a road grader and pass protector. Still, the move back to the pivot -- where he earned second-team All-SEC honors at Georgia -- should serve him well.