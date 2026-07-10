2026 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Cam Ward and Gunnar Helm to fuel Titans; Ashton Jeanty will rise

The surprising departure of Mike Evans creates a WR1 opportunity for this 2025 first-rounder. Egbuka slides into the "Z" role (flanker) in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's system, allowing Tampa Bay to tap into the receiver's ability to work from outside and in the slot. With the promotion to a more versatile role, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will be able to exploit mismatches on the perimeter while also avoiding press coverage by moving into and out of bunch or clustered formations via motion or shifts. Additionally, Robinson will be able to script a few weekly "winners" on the call sheet, enabling Egbuka to expand his repertoire as a big-play specialist. After nearly posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie -- finishing with 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns while averaging a healthy 14.9 yards per catch -- Egbuka could emerge as a top-10 receiver this season with eye-popping numbers that reflect his impact as the Buccaneers' new go-to guy.