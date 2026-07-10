 Skip to main content
Advertising

Scout's Notebook

2026 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Cam Ward and Gunnar Helm to fuel Titans; Ashton Jeanty will rise

Published: Jul 10, 2026 at 03:51 PM
Author Image
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 11 offensive players poised to make noise in 2026.

In NFL scouting circles, evaluators pay close attention to second- and third-year pros who finished the previous season with impressive play down the stretch. While it is hard to sustain momentum from one year to the next, some young players are able to maintain their focus on established fundamentals while adding a few more wrinkles to the repertoire, allowing them to dramatically rise up league ranks.

With NFL training camps opening later this month, it's a perfect time to survey the landscape and identify youngsters who are set up to become star-level players for their respective teams. Here are 11 offensive players with serious breakout potential in 2026. (In next week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, I'll reveal my breakout candidates on defense.)

QB
Cam Ward
Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans · Age 24

Young quarterbacks thrive when surrounded by strong play-callers and playmakers. Ward should see his game improve immensely under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, a quarterback guru who has helped Josh Allen and Daniel Jones play winning football by incorporating a QB-friendly system that plays to the trigger man's strengths. Seeing how Daboll also identified Jaxson Dart as a potential franchise quarterback, the Titans have given their franchise face a proven QB developer who'll help last year's No. 1 overall pick take a big step forward in Year 2. Moreover, the Titans added a pair of playmakers -- No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signee Wan'Dale Robinson -- with the skills to help Ward produce more explosive plays in the passing game. Given the improvements to Tennessee's supporting cast, the football world could see Ward play at a Pro Bowl level in his sophomore campaign.

RB
Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty
Las Vegas Raiders · Age 22

After suffering through a frustrating rookie campaign that saw him fall short of 1,000 ground yards while averaging just 3.7 a pop, Jeanty could make a serious run at the 2026 rushing title with new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak implementing a zone-based running game that will showcase the second-year pro's balance, body control and burst on the edges. Additionally, Kubiak's experience incorporating running backs in the passing game will help Jeanty reprise the multi-faceted role that made him an unstoppable force at Boise State. Considering he amassed 1,321 scrimmage yards and 10 combined touchdowns as the focal point of an underachieving offense in 2025, Jeanty should flourish in the kind of scheme that has helped Christian McCaffrey terrorize the league as a versatile offensive weapon.

WR
Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Age 23

The surprising departure of Mike Evans creates a WR1 opportunity for this 2025 first-rounder. Egbuka slides into the "Z" role (flanker) in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's system, allowing Tampa Bay to tap into the receiver's ability to work from outside and in the slot. With the promotion to a more versatile role, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will be able to exploit mismatches on the perimeter while also avoiding press coverage by moving into and out of bunch or clustered formations via motion or shifts. Additionally, Robinson will be able to script a few weekly "winners" on the call sheet, enabling Egbuka to expand his repertoire as a big-play specialist. After nearly posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie -- finishing with 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns while averaging a healthy 14.9 yards per catch -- Egbuka could emerge as a top-10 receiver this season with eye-popping numbers that reflect his impact as the Buccaneers' new go-to guy.

WR
Luther Burden III
Luther Burden III
Chicago Bears · Age 22

After shipping DJ Moore to Buffalo, the Bears are counting on Burden to add a dimension to the offense as a full-time contributor. Head coach Ben Johnson will look to maximize Burden's versatility and explosiveness by moving him around the formation to create more big-play chances for Caleb Williams in the passing game. Additionally, the second-year pro will continue to factor into Chicago's gadget game as a designated playmaker on fly sweeps, reverses and catch-and-run concepts like screens and short crossing routes. As the Bears continue to expand the playbook to exploit the individual and collective talents of their perimeter weapons, Burden could see his numbers explode as the new No. 1 playmaker in the Windy City.

WR
Isaac TeSlaa
Isaac TeSlaa
Detroit Lions · Age 24

The Lions' desire to live in 11 personnel makes TeSlaa's promotion to WR3 a significant development for the second-year pro. Checking in at 6-4 and 214 pounds, he is the big-bodied pass catcher Jared Goff needs in the red zone. A third-round pick in 2025, TeSlaa tallied six touchdowns on just 16 catches as a rookie, exhibiting exceptional hand-eye coordination and body control with defenders nearby. Most importantly, TeSlaa has earned the trust of the five-time Pro Bowl quarterback, which will lead to more opportunities when opponents roll the coverage to Amon-Ra St. Brown and/or Jameson Williams. Considering how opponents must also defend a potent running game anchored by Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' WR3 could play a major role in a bounce-back campaign for Detroit.

TE
Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm
Tennessee Titans · Age 23

With new OC Brian Daboll intent on helping the Titans' young QB1 thrive in Year 2, this 6-5, 241-pound pass-catching tight end could be a huge beneficiary of the schematic shift. Helm's size, length and ball skills make him a quarterback-friendly target over the middle of the field. With Tennessee desperately looking to feature more playmakers in the aerial attack, the sophomore TE could become a key piece of the offensive puzzle, as Daboll loads the call sheet with easy completions.

OT
Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul
Miami Dolphins · Age 24

The Dolphins expect the third-year pro to play at a Pro Bowl level after steadily progressing in his first two NFL seasons. Paul has settled in at left tackle, exhibiting the balance, body control and combat skills to effectively shadow box explosive pass rushers off the edge. He has also shown an ability to bully defenders at the line of scrimmage in the run game. While it is not always pretty to watch, it's effective. The 6-7, 326-pound behemoth should become a household name protecting Malik Willis' blind side with all-out effort and a nasty attitude.

OT
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Cincinnati Bengals · Age 23

The supersized edge protector is on the verge of earning accolades and honors as a "bully ball" specialist for the Bengals. Standing 6-8 and 350 pounds, Mims routinely knocks defensive ends around, creating huge lanes for running backs to access on off-tackle and perimeter runs. Furthermore, Mims' pass protection is critical to Cincinnati's success, with Joe Burrow expected to toss the ball all over the yard to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Related Links

OG
Dominick Puni
Dominick Puni
San Francisco 49ers · Age 26

The 2024 third-round pick has started 36 consecutive games (postseason included) in an offense that relies on his punishing skills at the point of attack. As a mauler who specializes in moving defenders off the ball, Puni is an essential piece to the 49ers' dynamic running game. Although the heavy-handed shadow boxer must continue to improve in pass protection, San Francisco has a Pro Bowler in the making at right guard.

OG
Anthony Belton
Anthony Belton
Green Bay Packers · Age 25

The Packers' offensive line renovation has featured more big bodies taking spots in the lineup at offensive guard. Belton qualifies as a 6-6, 336-pound dancing bear at the line of scrimmage. The extra-extra-large blocker specializes in knocking defenders off the ball and finishing his run-game reps with violence. While his coaches are preaching consistency throughout the offseason, the second-year pro has the tools and talent to become an elite player as an interior blocker.

C
Jared Wilson
Jared Wilson
New England Patriots · Age 23

After helping New England reach the Super Bowl with his efficient play at left guard, Wilson will return to his natural position at center following the Patriots' trade of Garrett Bradbury. Wilson's exceptional balance and body control enable him to match up with quicker defensive tackles, though he also possesses enough strength and power to deal with low-leverage monsters at the point of attack. While he has shown the versatility and adaptability to slow down extra-large interior defenders, Wilson must continue to refine his skills as a road grader and pass protector. Still, the move back to the pivot -- where he earned second-team All-SEC honors at Georgia -- should serve him well.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray for MVP? KC Concepcion for OROY? Long-shot picks for major NFL awards in 2026

Could Kyler Murray become NFL MVP with his new team in Minnesota? Which first-year wideout has the kind of dazzling skill set to net a surprising Offensive Rookie of the Year nod? Bucky Brooks provides his long-shot picks for seven major individual awards in the coming season.

news

Seven players who deserve to make their debut in the NFL Top 100 of 2026

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks seven players most deserving of making their debut in this year's NFL Top 100. Where should Drake Maye and Caleb Williams land in the pecking order?

news

Jared Goff is the NFL's most underrated quarterback; is Justin Herbert overrated?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why Jared Goff is the most underrated quarterback in football today. Plus, an honest assessment of Justin Herbert -- is the naturally gifted passer overrated?

news

'Star' power: Cooper DeJean, Derwin James headline NFL's top five players at an increasingly vital position

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores an increasingly vital position on NFL defenses. Who are the top five 'star' defenders in 2026? Freshly paid Pro Bowler Derwin James makes the list, but he's not No. 1.

news

Top five tight end groups in the NFL: Which teams are most loaded at a hot position heading into 2026?

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five tight end groups in the NFL. How do the Raiders and Bears stack up at one of the hottest positions in the league heading into 2026?

news

Giants and Jets are offseason winners: Three reasons each downtrodden New York team is on the rise

Are both downtrodden New York football teams on the rise? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Giants and Jets are two big offseason winners. Here are the three biggest reasons why you should believe in each.

news

Ten perfect player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft

What makes Caleb Downs an ideal match for the Cowboys' defense? Bucky Brooks identifies 10 perfect player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft burning questions: No. 2 overall pick? First receiver selected? Ty Simpson's draft range?

Who will be selected at No. 2 overall? Which receiver prospect flies off the board first? What is quarterback Ty Simpson's draft range? With the 2026 NFL Draft nearly upon us, Bucky Brooks answers seven burning questions.

news

Twenty-six true difference-makers in the 2026 NFL Draft; plus, 5 must-pick sleepers

Are Jeremiyah Love and Jordyn Tyson future All-Pros? Bucky Brooks identifies 26 difference-making prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with 5 must-pick sleepers.

news

How two radically different NFL free agency plans could pay off; plus, Kirk Cousins' fit with the Raiders

Will the Broncos' targeted free agency plan pay off? What about the Jets' maximalist approach? Bucky Brooks digs into both; plus, why Kirk Cousins fits with the Raiders.

news

2026 NFL Draft wild cards: Ty Simpson, Caleb Banks among 10 prospects who could shake things up

As we hurtle toward the 2026 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 prospects -- five on offense, five on defense -- who could shake things up when the picks start coming in. From Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II to Florida DT Caleb Banks, these are the true wild cards in this evaluation cycle.