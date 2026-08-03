2026 NFL fantasy football: Seven safest players to draft after Round 3

Here are Hurts' finishes the past five seasons, per NFL Pro, starting with his first year as the full-time starter in 2021: QB9, QB3, QB2, QB8, QB7. His price point as the sixth quarterback off the board might prove too high for some, but the track record is hard to argue with. Year in and year out, while many others fluctuate, Hurts delivers top-10 fantasy quarterback play. He takes off running less than he used to, but he makes up for it through his role as Philly's finisher. Hurts has led all signal-callers in both goal-line carries and red-zone carries in four of the past five seasons, totaling 197 and 104 attempts, respectively. He's plunged into the end zone 60 times during that span.