2026 NFL season's most highly anticipated Week 1 debuts: Newly acquired players spice up all 16 games

Cleveland has plenty of contenders for this column after an active offseason, but I'm honing in on their first draft pick. The Browns clearly need to solve their quarterback conundrum, but the best first step might be better protecting the one(s) they have. It'll be intriguing to see where Fano ends up playing, given the "five-position versatility" Daniel Jeremiah tagged him with in April, but he's been taking a lot of offseason reps at left tackle. Regardless of where he ultimately aligns, the goals will be the same: keep Deshaun Watson (or Shedeur Sanders) upright and pave a path in the run game. Facing a Jacksonville team that won 13 games last season, this will be a key first appearance for a core piece of Cleveland's future.