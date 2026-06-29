Lions release CB Terrion Arnold following recent arrest on eight felony charges

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have released cornerback Terrion Arnold following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida.
Arnold, 23, turned himself into Orient Road Jail (Florida) on the evening of June 24 and remained in jail into Monday. A Florida judge set a $1 million bond for the cornerback Monday, denying the prosecution's request to hold Arnold without bond while also refusing to impose an ankle monitor as a condition of bond. The judge, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella, also ordered Arnold to remain at his Tallahassee, Florida home except for when he is playing, training or traveling with an NFL team.
Later the same afternoon, the Lions decided to part with the former first-round pick, announcing the move via social media.
Arnold's eight felony charges include four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping, the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office previously told NFL.com. They stem from his alleged involvement in leading a plot to detain and beat three people he believed had stolen from him. The charges carry a potential life sentence in prison.
Arnold's representation issued a statement following his arrest in which the cornerback "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence."
A product of Alabama, Arnold appeared in 24 games (22 starts) over two seasons, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception.