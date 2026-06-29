Lions release CB Terrion Arnold following recent arrest on eight felony charges

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have released cornerback Terrion Arnold following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida.

Arnold, 23, turned himself into Orient Road Jail (Florida) on the evening of June 24 and remained in jail into Monday. A Florida judge set a $1 million bond for the cornerback Monday, denying the prosecution's request to hold Arnold without bond while also refusing to impose an ankle monitor as a condition of bond. The judge, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella, also ordered Arnold to remain at his Tallahassee, Florida home except for when he is playing, training or traveling with an NFL team.