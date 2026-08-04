2026 NFL fantasy football: 7 riskiest players to draft

Fantasy draft season is all about sorting through players to target based off price and potential.

The risk/reward aspect of building out the perfect juggernaut is all part of the fun, but stacking a roster with too many red-flag players can quickly tip the scales toward a disastrous result. That's especially true when considering individuals who come at a premium or might jump up draft boards before the season begins, whether they're aging fantasy legends, hyped rookies or big names on new teams.

For your benefit, the list below highlights seven of the riskiest potential players to draft in 2026. Each player's average draft position (ADP) is based on FantasyPros' listing for 12-team PPR leagues. Any mention of past scoring finishes is based on PPR leagues, as well.