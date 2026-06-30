Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Each April, I build a complete seven-round NFL mock draft that attempts to find homes for former college prospects based on their value, as well as the roster needs and schemes of all 32 pro teams.

We're bringing back the mock draft concept to re-imagine the NFL landscape for a fifth straight year, with teams building balanced rosters -- including veteran and young talent on both sides of the ball -- designed to WIN NOW. In past editions of this exercise, I often projected players to new teams to mix things up. But this year, I kept more NFL stars with their current squads, as organizations may very well value familiarity when assembling a fresh depth chart.

This sort of mass redistribution of talent would obviously never happen in real life. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun.

This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections given players' expected on-field performance in 2026 (assuming they are all on one-year contracts) and each team's current coaching staff and front office.

Before we get started, a few important notes: