Patriots QB Drake Maye stands behind coach Mike Vrabel, calling him 'a great human being'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye called Mike Vrabel "a great human being," and said he doesn't think the head coach's off-field issues will be a distraction for the defending AFC champions this upcoming season.

"No, I don't," Maye said. "I mean, he's our head coach. I think he's done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I'm just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready."

Maye spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday following the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte in which he was paired with PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland on the back nine at Quail Hollow.

Vrabel has found himself entangled in controversy after the New York Post posted pictures of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. Vrabel said on April 24 that he was taking accountability for his actions without addressing specifics about the published photos.

Vrabel missed the third day of the draft to attend counseling.

Vrabel said he had to have hard conversations with the people that he cared about the most, including his family, his team and members of the Patriots organization. He added that, "My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don't."

When asked if the issues are something the Patriots will need to put behind them before the season, Maye said, "I think that'll take care of itself."