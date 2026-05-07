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Patriots QB Drake Maye stands behind coach Mike Vrabel, calling him 'a great human being'

Published: May 07, 2026 at 09:07 AM
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Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye called Mike Vrabel "a great human being," and said he doesn't think the head coach's off-field issues will be a distraction for the defending AFC champions this upcoming season.

"No, I don't," Maye said. "I mean, he's our head coach. I think he's done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I'm just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready."

Maye spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday following the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte in which he was paired with PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland on the back nine at Quail Hollow.

Vrabel has found himself entangled in controversy after the New York Post posted pictures of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. Vrabel said on April 24 that he was taking accountability for his actions without addressing specifics about the published photos.

Vrabel missed the third day of the draft to attend counseling.

Vrabel said he had to have hard conversations with the people that he cared about the most, including his family, his team and members of the Patriots organization. He added that, "My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don't."

When asked if the issues are something the Patriots will need to put behind them before the season, Maye said, "I think that'll take care of itself."

"I know he's got the right mindset and I know he's a great human being," Maye added. "I think he's ... like I said, I love playing for him."

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Maye, the third overall pick in 2024 who grew up in nearby Huntersville, North Carolina, led the Patriots to an appearance in Super Bowl LX in just his second season. He was runner-up to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award in 2025.

Maye also addressed former Patriots teammate Stefon Diggs' acquittal on charges that he assaulted his live-in personal chef.

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 2 incident at his Massachusetts home where Jamila Adams testified that Diggs slapped and choked her during an argument.

Diggs had pled not guilty to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before clearing Diggs of all charges. The acquittal in court clears a path for the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to return to the field, although he could still face discipline from the NFL.

"Well, you know, he's always been a great teammate to me and I know he'll do great things," Maye said. "I was fortunate enough to have a year with him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens to him. He's a great player."

And as for the shoulder injury that hampered him down the stretch last season, Maye said he's doing "great."

"Nothing, nothing, no problems at all," said Maye, adding that he did not need surgery.

The Patriots will host a three-day rookie minicamp beginning Friday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2026 by The Associated Press

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