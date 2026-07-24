2026 NFL season: One offseason move that could tilt each division race

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights eight offseason moves that could reshape the division races in 2026.
As players report to training camps across the NFL, football is back!
With that in mind, I thought this was the perfect time to survey the league landscape and identify which offseason moves could tilt the balance of each division race.
AFC EAST
The NFL's worst-kept secret finally came to fruition at the outset of June, when the Patriots traded a first-round pick (along with a fifth-rounder) for the three-time Pro Bowler. Despite exhibiting diva-like behavior during his final season with the Eagles, Brown is still a premier playmaker with an extensive track record of stellar production that goes back to his time in Tennessee under Mike Vrabel, who's now coaching the wideout again in New England. As a classic "X" receiver with superb ball skills and route-running ability, the eighth-year pro can consistently win against 1-on-1 or double coverage. With Brown forcing defensive coordinators to utilize creative tactics to neutralize his impact, the Pats' complementary playmakers (including free-agent signee Romeo Doubs) should have free access on the perimeter, leading to more big-play opportunities in the passing game. Considering how Drake Maye terrorized opponents without a legitimate WR1 on the field in 2025, the third-year pro could lead another Super Bowl run and claim the MVP award with Brown featured as New England's top option this season.
AFC NORTH
The Bengals' abysmal defense has wasted some of Joe Burrow's prime, but the arrival of Lawrence could lead to a resurgence in Cincinnati. "Sexy Dexy" didn't come cheap -- the Bengals gave the Giants the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft -- but the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder is a rare find as a monstrous run defender with pass-rush skills. Despite a disappointing 2025 that saw him register career lows in tackles (31), sacks (0.5) and QB hits (8), Lawrence still strikes me as a true game-wrecker when he is fit and focused. As a commanding presence who attracts double teams and extra attention, the three-time Pro Bowler should help the Bengals' edge rushers find more sack opportunities against 1-on-1 matchups on the outside. Most importantly, Lawrence should squash opponents' ground games and eliminate the keep-away tactics used to keep Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown on the sidelines. Given more chances to score by a defense that can actually get off the field, Cincy's offense should re-emerge as a potent unit, allowing the Bengals to end a three-year postseason drought.
AFC SOUTH
After watching C.J. Stroud descend from the heights of his transcendent rookie campaign over the past two years, the Texans acquired a veteran running back to alleviate some of the pressure on the 24-year-old quarterback. Despite sharing the backfield with perennial Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs for three years in Detroit, Montgomery played like an RB1b in an offense that punished opponents with a dynamic running game. In 45 games with the Lions, Montgomery amassed 2,506 rushing yards and 33 scores. His rugged running style and knack for hitting paydirt will fill the void created in Houston by Joe Mixon's health downturn, adding balance to a Texans offense that has relied too much on Stroud to move the ball against elite opponents. Houston's low-cost trade -- the Texans gave the Lions IOL Juice Scruggs and a pair of Day 3 draft picks -- should prevent future postseason meltdowns from a quarterback who had five fumbles (two lost) and five interceptions in two playoff games this past January.
AFC WEST
Despite Andy Reid continually serving as the Chiefs' primary play-caller, the offense has lacked consistency, discipline and attention to detail without its former coordinator. Kansas City fielded the league's top scoring attack during Bieniemy's last season with the team in 2022; over the past three campaigns, the Chiefs have finished 15th, 15th and 21st. Bieniemy's "tough love" approach clearly resonated with many players in K.C., leading to better performance and production from the unit. Additionally, the former NFL running back's experience and expertise with the ground game helped Reid maintain a more balanced play-calling style, instead of relying too heavily on Patrick Mahomes' magical playmaking skills. And seeing how Mahomes is coming back from a torn ACL/LCL, it's wise to give him as much support as possible. Given the significant decline in the offense's production without Bieniemy on the sideline, the return of the veteran assistant could help the Chiefs bounce back from a 6-11 season.
NFC EAST
The Cowboys' spectacular offense is capable of fueling a Super Bowl run, but title contention won't become a reality without a vastly improved defense. Dallas' D cratered in 2025, ranking dead last in scoring defense with a franchise-record 511 points allowed. So, after hiring Parker from the Eagles, Dallas underwent a significant defensive makeover this offseason. The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary and scooped up first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the draft, while also adding additional players to all three levels of the defense. Now, this D has the personnel to challenge opponents with a diversified pass rush and coverage plan that creates more playmaking chances. As a talented teacher who has worked under Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph, Parker will mix and match tactics to showcase his players. Most importantly, he will stress fundamentals and focus on eliminating some of the missed assignments and blown coverages that led to the unit's demise in 2025. It might take some time for the new defensive coordinator to adjust to his role and personnel, but eventually, the Cowboys' improved talent and Parker's coaching should help make America's Team a formidable foe this season.
NFC NORTH
Head coach Kevin O'Connell has a chance to fully restore his reputation as a quarterback guru by transforming Murray into an unstoppable force in the Vikings' scheme. Understandably, skeptics are questioning whether the two-time Pro Bowl QB can get his swagger back after a disappointing end to his seven years in Arizona. On a one-year, "prove it" deal with Minnesota, Kyler still has to beat out J.J. McCarthy for the job, but I believe he can quickly rediscover his game in a quarterback-friendly offense that features an elite WR1 in Justin Jefferson and talented complementary playmakers in Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. With KOC in the lab cooking up creative plays that tap into Murray's ability to terrorize opponents as a runner and thrower, the balance of power could shift in the NFC North due to the Vikings' QB1 makeover.
NFC SOUTH
After a disappointing second half of the 2025 season, head coach Todd Bowles wanted his squad to get back to the rough-and-rugged identity that helped the Buccaneers capture four straight NFC South titles from 2021 to 2024. With Bain surprisingly still available when Tampa Bay went on the clock with the 15th overall pick in April, the Bucs turned in the card for the relentless former Miami Hurricane. The move signaled a return to the bully ball tactics that served the defense well in the past, with a ferocious pass rush harassing quarterbacks at every turn. Although questions persist about Bain's arm length and whether it will impact him in the pros, there's no doubt he's a junkyard dog who brings energy, intensity and violence to the field. With his 2026 defensive draftmates -- LB Josiah Trotter, DB Keionte Scott and DL DeMonte Capehart -- providing their own nasty dispositions and fundamentally sound games, the Bucs' D should be better positioned to bash opponents behind Bowles' blitz-happy approach.
NFC WEST
Adding the NFL's single-season sack king to a star-studded roster makes the Rams the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season. Prior to the Garrett trade -- which cost Los Angeles young stud Jared Verse, as well as a first-, second- and third-round draft pick -- the Rams acquired 2023 first-team All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie and signed a solid CB2 in Jaylen Watson. Those additions addressed the Rams' biggest weakness from last season (cornerback play), when they came up just short against the Seahawks in the NFC title game. Garrett's presence might even coax Aaron Donald out of retirement to join a front line that also features pass-rushing specialists Kobie Turner and Byron Young. With a revamped defense that boasts the best closer in the game to complement an offense that can put up 30-plus points whenever reigning MVP Matthew Stafford takes the field, the Rams could once again be playing for a championship on their home field, as SoFi Stadium is set to host this season's Super Bowl.