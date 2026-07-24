2026 NFL season: One offseason move that could tilt each division race

NFC EAST

The Cowboys' spectacular offense is capable of fueling a Super Bowl run, but title contention won't become a reality without a vastly improved defense. Dallas' D cratered in 2025, ranking dead last in scoring defense with a franchise-record 511 points allowed. So, after hiring Parker from the Eagles, Dallas underwent a significant defensive makeover this offseason. The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary and scooped up first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the draft, while also adding additional players to all three levels of the defense. Now, this D has the personnel to challenge opponents with a diversified pass rush and coverage plan that creates more playmaking chances. As a talented teacher who has worked under Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph, Parker will mix and match tactics to showcase his players. Most importantly, he will stress fundamentals and focus on eliminating some of the missed assignments and blown coverages that led to the unit's demise in 2025. It might take some time for the new defensive coordinator to adjust to his role and personnel, but eventually, the Cowboys' improved talent and Parker's coaching should help make America's Team a formidable foe this season.