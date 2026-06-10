Daniel Jones eager to be full participant in practice, while Colts continue to play it safe

INDIANAPOLIS -- Daniel Jones laughed Tuesday when he told reporters he had asked the Indianapolis Colts to let him rejoin full team activities this week.

Coach Shane Steichen is playing it safe -- for now.

So Indy's starting quarterback has been relegated to a second straight week of position group drills and 7-on-7 work as he continues to recover from a torn right Achilles tendon. No, it's not a setback, it's the plan.

"I asked, but yeah, I think right now it's 7-on-7," Jones said. "I think I'm closer. I think there's still work to be done. I wouldn't say I'm all the way there at this point. So yeah, I mean I feel good about where I am, and kind of where the rehab is taking me to this point. I've still (got) work to do and still got to make some progress, but I feel like I'm in a good spot."

For now, that will have to suffice for Jones.

Yes, Steichen continues to say he expects Jones to be a full go sometime during training camp, which begins next month. The target remains having Jones cleared to start the Sept. 13 season opener against Baltimore.

It's still a pretty speedy timeline for an injury that often requires nine to 12 months of rehab to be fully recovered. Jones was injured Dec. 7 in a loss at Jacksonville, the second loss in a season-ending seven-game skid which kept the Colts out of the playoffs.

But as some athletes in recent years have returned on the earlier end of the timeframe, the Colts figure since it's only June there's no need to rush Jones or anyone else back.