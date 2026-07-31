As a young player for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the mid-1990s, I asked my defensive coordinator, Dick Jauron, what the essential pieces of a championship-caliber defense are. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee and longtime NFL player and coach told me that elite defenses are dominant down the middle. In fact, he said that formula is true in every sport -- including baseball (catcher, pitcher, shortstop and center fielder) and basketball (point guard and center) -- but football demands a disruptive presence in the middle to stop the run and pressure quarterbacks where they can see and feel the impact.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the NFL certainly heeds that philosophy, with defensive tackles cashing in on megadeals due to their game-wrecking ability. This offseason, we have watched team after team hand out hefty contract extensions to All-Pros and Pro Bowlers who impact the game as run stuffers and pass rushers in the middle. With Jalen Carter (four years, $152 million, with $106 million guaranteed) and Jeffery Simmons (three years, $105.8 million, with $100 million guaranteed) re-setting the market as the highest-paid defensive tackles in NFL history, and Dexter Lawrence commanding the No. 10 overall pick via trade and a lucrative contract extension (one year, $28 million), DT business is booming across the league.

As Vita Vea and others attempt to cash in on the escalating price tag at the position, league executives, scouts and coaches are viewing defensive tackle as a critical piece of the championship puzzle. Given the buzz around the position, this is the perfect time to identify the top five DTs in the NFL today.