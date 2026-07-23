Along with the heat, the summer brings the return of fantasy football. Depending on how dedicated, diehard and/or degenerate you and your league are, the draft might be just a few weeks away. So, it's time to start studying.

My colleague Dan Parr has provided his tiered rankings of each position, and one useful application of those pecking orders is marrying them with draft expectations to find value. Specifically, whose ranking substantially outstrips his average draft position -- known as ADP in the industry -- and could set you up for success in 2026?

I'm here to bring you seven of my favorite answers to that question -- from the very top of drafts to the bottom -- at each position, concluding with tight end.

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