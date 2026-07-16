Fantasy football TE rankings for 2026 NFL season: Draft tiers and analysis

Training camp is almost here, which means it's time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I'm taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, concluding with TEs.
NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.
Tier 1
- One important note right off the bat: We haven't seen a tight end finish as the top fantasy scorer at the position in consecutive seasons since Travis Kelce's reign from 2018-2020. Trey McBride wore the crown in 2025.
- I'm going to need a healthy season from Brock Bowers where he doesn't finish as the fantasy TE1 before I bump him from the top spot. I'm expecting his finest campaign yet in the best offense he's played in since entering the league.
- The Colston Loveland hype is immense -- and valid. There was some hand-wringing after the painfully slow start to his rookie year, but it feels like a distant memory now. He functioned as the Bears' No. 1 receiver late last season, seeing 10 or more targets in each of his last four games, including the playoffs. It's tough for any player to meet such sky-high expectations, let alone a second-year tight end, but I'm going along for the ride.
- I'm concerned that the state of Arizona's offense in the first year of the Mike LaFleur era will have a detrimental effect on Trey McBride's production. Some might still view him as the safest pick of any tight end in Tier 1. He's finished among the top three TEs in fantasy points per game (FPPG) in each of the last two seasons, including a first-place finish in 2025.
- Like the Colts' season, Tyler Warren sputtered out late in 2025. He's fully capable of taking a leap in Year 2, and the team clearly has full confidence in his ability to do so. Warren ranked third in targets among tight ends last season.
- Recent reporting from The Athletic is feeding my optimism about Tucker Kraft's chances of being ready to go in Week 1 as he returns from last November's ACL tear. He might not even miss time in camp, per the report. Kraft was performing like the fantasy TE1 prior to the injury.
Tier 2
- If he stays healthy, Sam LaPorta has Tier 1 upside. I'm placing him in Tier 2 because he's coming off back surgery for a herniated disc and we're now two seasons removed from his Pro Bowl rookie campaign.
- Kyle Pitts believes his best football is still ahead of him after signing an extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position. I'm tempted to buy in, but the potential for instability at quarterback in Atlanta gives me pause. Pitts could be a solid value pick if fantasy managers don't reach for him after the first tier of TEs are off the board.
- My lack of trust in the Browns' offense -- primarily because of the QB situation -- is reflected in Harold Fannin Jr.'s ranking. He was the TE8 in FPPG last season, and while a step up in Year 2 is certainly possible, I'm not going to predict a jump as Cleveland chooses between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.
- George Kittle would be the guy who tears his Achilles in January and is back in time for Week 1. It seems like an aggressive timeline for recovery, but we've been hearing bullish statements on Kittle's progress for months now. He's finished among the top five TEs in FPPG for eight(!) consecutive seasons, but I'm going with a conservative ranking because of the injury.
- I'm trying to keep perspective on Travis Kelce. As bad as things seemed for him and the Chiefs last season, he still finished as the TE9 in FPPG. I wouldn't advise counting on significantly better results as he closes in on his 37th birthday this fall, though.
Tier 3
- With new scenery and a contract that vaulted him into the five highest-paid tight ends, Isaiah Likely is once again a popular breakout pick. He teased us at times during his four seasons with the Ravens. I don't know if it's all going to come together right away for John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy with the Giants, but as long as you're not paying a definitive TE1 price for Likely, the upside remains intriguing.
- Dalton Kincaid has seen his games played, starts, targets and receptions decline in each of the two seasons since his rookie year. He's the post-hype sleeper now, with the rare potential that made him a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a floor that could leave fantasy managers feeling unsatisfied if they trust him for TE1 production.
- Brenton Strange doesn't appear to be on the verge of every-week starter territory in fantasy, but I like the direction the freshly paid 25-year-old is trending in, especially if you're looking for a TE2 with upside.
Tier 4
- I'm on board for the Kenyon Sadiq Experience long-term. My colleague Lance Zierlein has compared him to one of the elites at the position, Trey McBride. I'm not expecting immediate fantasy-starter production, though, with Mason Taylor splitting reps at tight end and the Jets starting over on offense as they continue to rebuild.
- The early portion of Oronde Gadsden II's rookie year had folks rushing to the waiver wire to pick him up. He was one of the season's pleasant surprises. However, his disappearing act in the second half was troubling, and the Chargers' signings of TEs Charlie Kolar and David Njoku don't inspire confidence that he'll make a significant Year 2 leap.