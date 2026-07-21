2026 NFL fantasy football: Top seven RB values

Average draft position: Round 4





There's only one mildly reasonable explanation for Williams' RB17 ADP, and that's the fear of Blake Corum's ascension. Over the last three years in Los Angeles, Williams has finished as the RB7, RB7 and RB9 in fantasy, making him one of just four backs to finish top 10 all three seasons, alongside Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. He has scored 44 touchdowns over that span and averaged just over 20 touches per game. Not to mention, he made this article last year and did indeed return value on draft cost.





Yes, it's true that Corum saw a spike in usage last season from Week 7 on -- averaging 11 touches per game, while scoring five total touchdowns -- and Williams averaged "just" 14.7 fantasy points per game in that window. But that was still good for RB11 in FPPG during that span, and he's being drafted six RB spots behind that ranking heading into 2026. I might be in the minority on this, but I don't see Corum forcing an even backfield split anytime soon -- Los Angeles signed Williams to a three-year, $33 million extension last August -- and Williams should still be productive as a receiver and in the red zone. He might not hit the RB7-to-RB9 range again with Corum's rise, but Williams is still the lead back in an elite offense, which can't really be said for any other RBs going after the third round.