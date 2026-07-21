2026 NFL fantasy football: Top seven RB values

Along with the heat, the summer brings the return of fantasy football. Depending on how dedicated, diehard and/or degenerate you and your league are, the draft might be just a few weeks away. So, it's time to start studying.
My colleague Dan Parr has provided his tiered rankings of each position, and one useful application of those pecking orders is marrying them with draft expectations to find value. Specifically, whose ranking substantially outstrips his average draft position -- known as ADP in the industry -- and could set you up for success in 2026?
I'm here to bring you seven of my favorite answers to that question -- from the very top of drafts to the bottom -- at each position, continuing with running back.
NOTES:
- Average draft position (ADP) data comes via ESPN.
- This article series follows a point per reception (PPR) scoring format.
Average draft position: Round 5
Last year, Irving was the RB18 in fantasy points per game (FPPG) at 13.9, but he missed seven contests in the middle of the season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Those setbacks might have played a part in Irving's general inefficiency, as his yards-per-carry average plummeted from a robust 5.4 as a rookie to just 3.4 in Year 2. After returning for the final six weeks of last season, Bucky ultimately had surgery on the shoulder this offseason, theoretically setting him up for a healthier 2026.
In the meantime, pass-catching RB2 Rachaad White departed to Washington and was replaced by Kenny Gainwell in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers also brought in OC Zac Robinson, who worked with Bijan Robinson over the last two years in Atlanta and should open up Tampa's run game in 2026. While I don't think Irving is likely to crack RB1 territory with Gainwell (and Sean Tucker) siphoning touches, he's still a good bet to bounce back from an efficiency standpoint and overperform his RB20 ADP. Running backs in the fourth or fifth round are all going to come with question marks, but Irving has one of the better combos of role and offense.
Average draft position: Round 4
There's only one mildly reasonable explanation for Williams' RB17 ADP, and that's the fear of Blake Corum's ascension. Over the last three years in Los Angeles, Williams has finished as the RB7, RB7 and RB9 in fantasy, making him one of just four backs to finish top 10 all three seasons, alongside Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. He has scored 44 touchdowns over that span and averaged just over 20 touches per game. Not to mention, he made this article last year and did indeed return value on draft cost.
Yes, it's true that Corum saw a spike in usage last season from Week 7 on -- averaging 11 touches per game, while scoring five total touchdowns -- and Williams averaged "just" 14.7 fantasy points per game in that window. But that was still good for RB11 in FPPG during that span, and he's being drafted six RB spots behind that ranking heading into 2026. I might be in the minority on this, but I don't see Corum forcing an even backfield split anytime soon -- Los Angeles signed Williams to a three-year, $33 million extension last August -- and Williams should still be productive as a receiver and in the red zone. He might not hit the RB7-to-RB9 range again with Corum's rise, but Williams is still the lead back in an elite offense, which can't really be said for any other RBs going after the third round.
Average draft position: Round 4
Williams enjoyed a brilliant breakout season in 2025, racking up 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns -- both career highs -- in his first year with the Cowboys. Despite a significant dip in his typical receiving production and a missed game in Week 18, Williams finished as the RB12 in PPR after being drafted as the RB36. Little to nothing changed for the Dallas offense this offseason, and the defense got better on paper, which could lead to more favorable game scripts for Williams and the run game.
And yet, Williams has dropped into the fourth round in ADP, currently sitting at RB16 behind Kenneth Walker III and Breece Hall. It feels like lingering disappointment from his injury-impacted four-year tenure in Denver, but it's time we wash that taste away. Williams is a talented back with zero real competition in a highly productive offense. His floor might be RB16, and he has top-10 upside with a few more catches and decent touchdown luck.
Average draft position: Round 11
Despite being drafted 27 months ago, Brooks has only played three NFL games and totaled 12 career touches, spending the vast majority of that time recovering from multiple ACL tears. Understandably, fantasy drafters aren't touching Brooks with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole (July shoutout to the Grinch), as his ADP sits at RB39. I get it: The risk is high, and even if Brooks remains healthy, he has Chuba Hubbard to contend with in a recently-subpar offense.
But consider the upside. Brooks was drafted 46th overall by the Panthers back in 2024, and history has shown that top-50 running backs post at least one RB2 (or better) season more often than not. He drew comparisons to Jamaal Charles during the pre-draft process and was widely considered the top running back in the class. Hubbard took a backseat to Rico Dowdle for most of last year, and Brooks has a stronger claim to lead-back status than the since-departed Dowdle did. There are plenty of "ifs" here -- health, role, offensive firepower -- but that uncertainty is baked into the 23-year-old's draft cost. Like No. 2 on this list, Brooks has a rare chance at providing RB2 upside (or better) from the double-digit rounds.
Average draft position: Round 3
Despite somewhat-erratic circumstances -- and some small stretches of struggle -- Brown has been impressively consistent for fantasy over the last two seasons. He totaled 283 touches, 1,350 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, despite not beginning the season as the starter. Then he totaled 301 touches, 1,456 yards and another 11 touchdowns in 2025, despite poor QB play during Joe Burrow's injury absence. In fact, if you take out Jake Browning's three candidly-disastrous starts last fall, Brown's season average was 18.2 FPPG, which would have been good for RB6.
He has essentially no real competition for touches -- Samaje Perine might see six or seven per game -- and is entering a contract year with a chance to earn top-10 RB money with another productive season. Burrow is healthy and believes the Bengals have the "most talented roster" he's played with in Cincy. Despite all of this, Brown is going in the third round as the RB13 in drafts. I truly don't see how he falls outside the top 10, barring injury (to himself or Burrow). Frankly, he has top-six upside -- especially in PPR -- if the Bengals bounce back to previous highs.
Average draft position: Round 13
Filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, Mason got off to a torrid start for San Francisco in 2024, but he ultimately finished that season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Then an offseason trade to Minnesota -- where Mason joined a backfield led by an aging Aaron Jones -- made him a popular sleeper pick heading into the 2025 campaign. On the one hand, Jones missed five games and averaged a career-low 4.7 yards per touch, signaling his decline. On the other hand, Mason still only managed to compile 173 touches and finish as the RB36 overall -- not exactly the breakout value we had hoped for.
I'm not giving up. Jones turns 32 years old in December and already crossed the 1,500-carry threshold that often represents the cliff for a running back's career. I would not be surprised to see Mason take over RB1 duties early in 2026, relegating Jones to more of a third-down role. Plus, I expect the Vikings' offense to be much better in 2026. They ranked 26th in points and 28th in yards last year, with messy quarterback play from J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. Whether Kyler Murray or an improved, third-year McCarthy wins the starting job, the result should be better for Kevin O'Connell's attack. You're getting Mason at nearly-riskless backup value ... but could end up with a sneaky RB2 this season.
Average draft position: Late Round 2
Hampton's rookie campaign was bisected by an eight-week absence in the middle of the season due to a fractured ankle. With that injury, as well as the lackluster performance of Los Angeles' injury-riddled offensive line, it was hard to evaluate the first-round pick's debut season, inherently creating some murkiness heading into Year 2. But here are some clarifying numbers. Hampton saw 15-plus touches in eight of his nine games, including his very first NFL contest. In those eight games, he totaled 521 yards and four touchdowns rushing, while adding 31 catches for 191 yards and another score receiving, ultimately averaging 16.5 fantasy points per contest. That would have been good for RB8 in FPPG. Additionally, per Next Gen Stats, Hampton forced a missed tackle on 29.8 percent of his carries, fourth-highest among qualified running backs.
Then, this offseason, the Chargers recreated the entire interior of their O-line, got Pro Bowl tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back from injury and hired Mike McDaniel to replace Greg Roman at offensive coordinator. Across four years in Miami, McDaniel's offenses ranked fourth in explosive carry rate (runs of 10-plus yards) and sixth in yards per carry. Notably, McDaniel's Dolphins used outside runs -- where Hampton ranked third in EPA/carry and fourth in success rate among qualified RBs last year, per NGS -- at the second-highest rate in the league (60.7%). Put it all together and the RB11 in ADP has a very good chance to join the upper tier of fantasy backs, alongside guys like Jonathan Taylor and De'Von Achane.