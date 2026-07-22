NFL MVP: One non-QB candidate from each AFC team in 2026

If there is one thing about Klint Kubiak’s offense that I’m certain of, it’s that he’ll get the tight ends involved. In his last two stops, he’s helped boost the play of Juwan Johnson in New Orleans and AJ Barner in Seattle. Those players are not as talented as Bowers -- no offense to them, since few on the planet are in the same league as him. Bowers has the ability to gobble up catches and churn out yards. He’s a mismatch nightmare against linebackers and defensive backs, making circus catches look routine. Toss in the fact that he’s the clear top weapon on a Raiders offense that doesn’t boast a No. 1 WR, and the third-year TE should see a cavalcade of targets. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center, Bowers will eat.