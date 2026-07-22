NFL MVP: One non-QB candidate from each AFC team in 2026

It doesn't take a true ball-knower to understand that quarterbacks tend to be widely viewed as the most valuable players on their respective teams. So, with that in mind, I'm taking a look at the rosters for all 32 clubs to identify the non-QB MVP for each squad. With the start of training camps just around the corner, here are my picks for the AFC (check back on Thursday for my NFC selections).
Last time we saw Hendrickson healthy, he was the league’s sack leader and one of the best disruptors in the NFL. If the 31-year-old stays healthy with his new team, he’ll spearhead a rejuvenated defense under Jesse Minter. If the Ravens are to get back to the top of the AFC North, it’s going to be because the D came back to life. That starts with Hendrickson.
The attention this offseason has been on the Bills’ wide receivers, but Cook will remain a vital cog that paces the offense. Defenses can’t help but key on Josh Allen, and the addition of DJ Moore could force more attention. That should keep lanes open for Cook to corvette his way through. Joe Brady, unshackled from his predecessor at head coach, could lean more on the pass attack, but he shouldn’t get too far away from Cook. He could even utilize his top RB more in the passing attack in 2026.
There are several options here, but let’s not get crazy. Behind Joe Burrow, Chase is the most dynamic Bengals playmaker. The man had 1,412 yards (fourth most in the league) last season despite the well-chronicled QB issues in Cincinnati. If Burrow stays healthy, Chase should be back atop the league yardage ranks, and could threaten Calvin Johnson’s single-season record (1,964).
The offensive line revamp will have plenty to do with how successful Judkins is in 2026, but the flashes he displayed as a rookie portend a significant jump. The Browns didn’t add significant competition to the RB room, content to ride Judkins and Dylan Sampson. The situation suggests Judkins should handle a massive share of the workload. We know head coach Todd Monken wants to run that ball, and given the options at QB, the club should lean on the second-year back heavily, particularly out of the gate, until the passing game catches up.
I was initially leaning toward Nik Bonitto here, given how hot he was early last season before injuries sapped some of his production, but Waddle’s addition is too significant to ignore. The former first-rounder brings to Sean Payton’s offense the exact element it was missing. His ability to create space and gobble up yards after the catch will mash in Denver. Courtland Sutton is a good receiver, but Waddle can take the offense to new heights and should bring the best out of Bo Nix.
A team led by the defense should be highlighted by its top disruptor. Anderson is a menace off the edge, generating 35 quick pressures with an 8.0% quick-pressure rate and 85 total QB pressures (19.5%) despite getting chipped at a 22.7% rate (third-highest in the league, min. 200 pass rush snaps) per Next Gen Stats. Able to win with speed and power, Anderson can discombobulate offenses on his own. Given all the pressure he generates, he’s due for a season that can put him on the awards podium.
Daniel Jones is coming off an Achilles injury that could slow the passing game at least early in the season. I expect head coach Shane Steichen to lean heavily on Taylor as his QB works through things. An every-down workhorse with explosive potential, the only question I have about Taylor is whether back-to-back seasons with 300-plus carries will sneak up on him or force the club to siphon off some of his totes as the season wears on. Regardless, if the Colts are to rebound from last year’s collapse, it’ll be on the strength of their Pro Bowl RB.
The Jaguars have been relatively quiet this offseason. They could afford to pass on making the big splash due, in part, to the anticipated return of their two-way dynamo, who missed the second half of last season due to a knee injury. If the Jags are to repeat as division champs, Hunter will be a massive reason for their success. It doesn’t matter how his snap counts wind up shaking out; if Hunter is a lock-down corner and contributes significantly on offense, he’ll have broken the NFL mold. The MVP is a QB’s award, but if Hunter proves to be a No. 1 corner and generates 800-1,000 receiving yards, he’ll do something no one in the modern era has touched.
The Chiefs signed the Super Bowl MVP, an acknowledgement that their ground game hasn’t been good enough. Kansas City hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt in 2017 -- i.e., before Patrick Mahomes took over the starting gig. The last few seasons have been particularly inefficient on the ground. Walker provides slashing ability and a big-play threat that opponents must respect. The world expects Mahomes not to miss a beat, but he’s 30 and coming off a season-ending knee injury. There is a level of unknown. Walker’s consistent rushing attack should provide the star QB some aid until the passing game gets on track -- something that’s been a concern in recent campaigns even when the two-time MVP was healthy.
If there is one thing about Klint Kubiak’s offense that I’m certain of, it’s that he’ll get the tight ends involved. In his last two stops, he’s helped boost the play of Juwan Johnson in New Orleans and AJ Barner in Seattle. Those players are not as talented as Bowers -- no offense to them, since few on the planet are in the same league as him. Bowers has the ability to gobble up catches and churn out yards. He’s a mismatch nightmare against linebackers and defensive backs, making circus catches look routine. Toss in the fact that he’s the clear top weapon on a Raiders offense that doesn’t boast a No. 1 WR, and the third-year TE should see a cavalcade of targets. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center, Bowers will eat.
Alt’s injury last season underscored his importance to the Chargers. Justin Herbert was a piñata sans Alt, Rashawn Slater and the rest of a battered O-line. With Alt on the path for a clean return, it will help not only the QB but the running game as well, which was far too often bottled up behind the line last season. Before ankle issues limited Alt to six games in 2025, he was on a trajectory to become one of the premier right tackles in the NFL. If he stays healthy in 2026, he’ll hit that ceiling, and the Chargers offense will shine.
Given the state of Miami’s pass-catching weapons, Achane figures to see the pigskin a ton in 2026. With Malik Willis under center, we know the Dolphins want to run the ball, and Achane is the clear lead back. The speedster proved the past two seasons that he’s more than just a change-of-pace back. His ability to hit a crease and scamper to paydirt puts defenses on alert. The question is whether he can make the same impact with defenses bulking up to stop him. Achane is also playing outside of Mike McDaniel’s scheme for the first time. The Dolphins paid the RB to be the centerpiece of their rebuild. They’ll get their money’s worth in 2026.
Brown is coming off a down season in Philly, at least by his standards, but he should be rejuvenated and motivated to prove he has plenty of juice left. The big-bodied wide receiver is a perfect fit in New England. He brings yards-after-catch ability to an offense that was woeful in that area a year ago. Brown fits Drake Maye’s strengths to a T. Last season on go, post and slant routes, Maye finished first in pass yards per attempt and passer rating and second in completion rate, per Next Gen Stats. Since 2022, Brown has the most yards on such routes. Hand, meet glove.
Here’s the list of QBs Wilson has caught a TD pass from in his career: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Mike White and Joe Flacco. Yuck. Geno Smith is coming off a troubling season behind a bad offensive line in Vegas, but he represents potentially the best QB Wilson has played with in his entire career. For all the quarterback issues, Wilson put up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before missing nine games last season due to injury. He’s a field-tilter who can make the circus catch against any coverage. With more weapons around him this year, perhaps he doesn’t see quite as many targets, but he’ll be in position to capitalize on the chances he does have with better QB play.
I could have gone with DK Metcalf. Maybe one of the RBs. Cameron Heyward seemed too blasé. The pass rush trio of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith kind of cannibalize each other in this exercise. While there were plenty of options, I kept returning to Frazier, who is on an upward trajectory. His mauling style meshes well with how the Steelers want to run the ball, and his pass protection is as efficient as it gets for young blockers. There is a real possibility that by year’s end we’re discussing Frazier as the best center in the NFL.
Simmons was one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen this side of Aaron Donald before Robert Saleh became his head coach. Now, with Saleh calling the shots in Tennessee? Look out. In 2025, Simmons produced 60 QB pressures, a 13.9% pressure rate, 26 quick pressures, a 6% quick QB pressure rate and 11 sacks, all of which were league-highs for a DT, per Next Gen Stats. That was all in a scheme that didn’t ask him to attack upfield much. Saleh’s defense should unleash Simmons’ game-wrecking ability. Instead of being asked to gobble up double-teams, he’ll be called on to knife into the backfield and become a disruptor. On paper, this is a match made in heaven.