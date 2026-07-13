NFL news roundup: Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to contract extension

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SIGNINGS
- LB Isaiah McDuffie signed a contract extension with Green Bay, the team announced. McDuffie will earn $8.8 million over the next two years, along with $1 million in play-time incentives, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. The 26-year-old special teams captain started 12 of 17 games played for the Packers in 2025, logging 92 tackles, an interception and a sack. A 2021 sixth-round pick, McDuffie is now signed through the 2027 season.