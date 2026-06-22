2026 NFL training camps: Report dates, locations announced for all 32 teams

The 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp.
The NFL on Monday announced training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams.
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, who will face off in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6, will be the first two teams to have rookies and veterans report. Cardinals and Panthers veterans both report on July 22. All 32 teams will have reported to camp by July 28.
|Team
|Site
|Location
|Rookies
|Veterans
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|7/22
|7/22
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons Training Facility
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|7/24
|7/28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|7/24
|7/28
|Buffalo Bills
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, N.Y.
|7/21
|7/28
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, N.C.
|7/21
|7/22
|Chicago Bears
|Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|7/25
|7/28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati
|7/25
|7/28
|Cleveland Browns
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|7/23
|7/28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, Calif.
|7/28
|7/28
|Denver Broncos
|Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit
|Englewood, Colo.
|7/22
|7/28
|Detroit Lions
|Meijer Performance Center
|Allen Park, Mich.
|7/25
|7/28
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wis.
|7/27
|7/28
|Houston Texans
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston
|7/21
|7/28
|Indianapolis Colts
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|7/27
|7/28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7/25
|7/28
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|7/24
|7/28
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|7/23
|7/28
|Los Angeles Chargers
|The Bolt
|El Segundo, Calif.
|7/23
|7/28
|Los Angeles Rams
|Loyola Marymount University
|Los Angeles
|7/25
|7/25
|Miami Dolphins
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|7/21
|7/28
|Minnesota Vikings
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|7/26
|7/28
|New England Patriots
|New Balance Athletics Center
|Foxborough, Mass.
|7/21
|7/24
|New Orleans Saints
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|7/28
|7/28
|New York Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Center/The Greenbrier
|East Rutherford, N.J./White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|7/23
|7/28
|New York Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|7/25
|7/28
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jefferson Health Training Complex
|Philadelphia
|7/28
|7/28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, Pa.
|7/28
|7/28
|San Francisco 49ers
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|7/18
|7/25
|Seattle Seahawks
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|7/17
|7/24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|7/27
|7/28
|Tennessee Titans
|Vanderbilt Health Football Center
|Nashville, Tenn.
|7/23
|7/28
|Washington Commanders
|Commanders Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|7/24
|7/28