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NFL Network: WR Keon Coleman suffered sprained foot/toe in Bills' preseason opener

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Kevin Patra
Senior News Writer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was spotted at Tuesday’s practice in a walking boot after coming up lame in Saturday’s preseason tilt.

Coleman was diagnosed with a sprained foot/toe, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source informed of the situation.

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Coleman played well in the Bills’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, catching three passes on four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown. However, the third-year pro got banged up in the process.

Coach Joe Brady dismissed the injury after the game, seeming unconcerned by Coleman’s exit, but the walking boot situation added some uneasiness to Coleman's status. Brady was not scheduled to speak to reporters on Tuesday.

The second-round pick entered the offseason in the spotlight after two subpar seasons, including getting benched for a spell in 2025. The 23-year-old has reportedly had a strong offseason, setting up a potential bounce-back campaign. We’ll see what sort of setback, if any, the sprain causes in Coleman’s effort to get his career on track.