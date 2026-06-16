NFL comeback you'd like to see in 2026? Tom Brady, Randy Moss among five picks

Chatter around Aaron Donald's potential return has swirled in football circles ever since the Los Angeles Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The idea of Donald and Garrett lined up on the same defensive front has to be a scary thought for opposing offenses, but it also must be salivating for fans of the game and Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"Here's what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles," McVay said earlier this month when asked about the possibility of Donald returning. "Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust 'em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip."
This got us thinking of the many star players and legends, like Donald, who have stepped away from the game after storied NFL careers, and who we'd like to see return to the gridiron. So we asked the question:
Which former NFL player would you want to return to action and which team would he play for?
PICK: Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders
If Philip Rivers can come back to play after spending four years out of the league, surely Brady can do the same after retiring three years ago, even if he is four years older than Rivers.
First off, I don’t doubt Brady would do a respectable job this season as a 49-year-old, which is mind-boggling. I mean, the guy was the MVP runner-up at 44. Second, what better way for the Raiders minority owner to show No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza the ropes than as his teammate? Yes, I know league rules stipulate Brady would have to divest his ownership stake in the team before he returned, and the chances of that happening are slim to none, but a guy can dream, right? So, out of the way, Kirk Cousins. Let the G.O.A.T. do his thing.
PICK: Andrew Luck to New York Jets
The first pick of the 2012 draft unceremoniously stepped away from the NFL during the 2019 preseason but has stayed around the game. Currently the general manager of Stanford football, Luck is just 36 years old, younger than three starting QBs in the NFL in 2026 (Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins). Luck is set up pretty nice now that he's no longer getting walloped by pass rushers, but if he ever wished to live to his generational potential, there's still time. Though his old gig is currently occupied by Danny Dimes, Luck can reunite with former Colts boss Frank Reich in New York as a Geno Smith escape hatch and potential bridge.
PICK: Randy Moss to Kansas City Chiefs
He's already come out of retirement once, albeit 14 years ago. But the 49-year-old Hall of Fame receiver, now cancer-free, said it himself during a March appearance on the "New Heights" podcast: "I really believe the way they changed the rules of the game that I could really still go out there and give a team close to double-digit touchdowns."
OK, Randy! No need to tell me twice. I'd also guess there isn't a team on Earth that would walk away from 10 scores, and as much as I'd like to see The Freak play opposite Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, Patrick Mahomes desperately needs some help in Kansas City. Just picture Moss mossing defenders in the end zone to help elevate the Chiefs' once-dominant passing attack. Plus, anyone tied to Mahomes has a legitimate chance at a ring -- the only thing missing from Moss' résumé.
PICK: Von Miller to Denver Broncos
I know everyone (except offensive linemen) is pining for an Aaron Donald comeback, but what about Von Miller? He seems willing to give it another run and could be a fine pass-rush specialist for the Broncos, or any other team in need of a little third-down juice -- even at age 37. After all, he had nine sacks last season. With 3.5 more sacks he’d surpass Michael Strahan for No. 6 on the all-time list. I’d love to see him continue his climb up the board.
PICK: Adam Thielen to Baltimore Ravens
Despite a storied, 12-year NFL career that included two Pro Bowl selections and an appearance in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, Thielen never made it to the Super Bowl. He turns 36 in August, but I think he has a few crucial catches left in the tank. I'm sending him to the Ravens, where Lamar Jackson and Co. always seem one receiver short and where Thielen has great odds at a meaningful playoff run.