NFL comeback you'd like to see in 2026? Tom Brady, Randy Moss among five picks

PICK: Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders





If Philip Rivers can come back to play after spending four years out of the league, surely Brady can do the same after retiring three years ago, even if he is four years older than Rivers.





First off, I don’t doubt Brady would do a respectable job this season as a 49-year-old, which is mind-boggling. I mean, the guy was the MVP runner-up at 44. Second, what better way for the Raiders minority owner to show No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza the ropes than as his teammate? Yes, I know league rules stipulate Brady would have to divest his ownership stake in the team before he returned, and the chances of that happening are slim to none, but a guy can dream, right? So, out of the way, Kirk Cousins. Let the G.O.A.T. do his thing.