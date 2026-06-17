NFL teams, players who will redefine the narrative in 2026: Giants, Joe Burrow to flip script

1) Burrow stays healthy and Bengals land back in playoffs. The Bengals have missed the playoffs three years running, and Joe Burrow missed nearly a full season's worth of games in that span. There's likely a correlation between the two things. There's also evidence that both can change in 2026.

True, the Bengals went 9-8 in Burrow's 17-game season in 2024, but it was recent proof that Burrow can make it through a campaign fully, and there's no doubt that he's been saddled with some bad injury luck. Burrow also is clearly a big reason for the Bengals' success. Since the start of the 2021 season, Cincinnati has gone 41-26 in games he started vs. 5-12 with anyone else taking his place. Zac Taylor likely was retained for this reason, and he'll certainly be feeling pressure to win again.

The Bengals' worsening defensive performance over the past several seasons has been a major roadblock, registering as one of the worst-tackling teams in recent memory last season. But there's some hope for improvement with a revamped defensive front, along with unrealized talent up front. They also added to the back end with the underrated Bryan Cook, who could be a major glue guy. Even incremental improvements could yield big results after coughing up some close games in recent years.

But the biggest factor remains Burrow. It's hard to know if the Bengals can protect him better with minimal short-term help for the offensive line, but it's worth noting that Burrow was sacked at a career-low rate last season. Even with a nightmare game against the Ravens, he played pretty darned well down the stretch.

Burrow is now expected to come into training camp healthy and has said this is the most talented roster they've had in his time in Cincinnati. The division feels open again, especially after the departures of Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, and the Bengals have arguably the easiest schedule among the AFC North teams.