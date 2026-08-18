Breece Hall (groin) expected to be ready for Jets' Week 1 game vs. Titans

Now, the Jets have the clarity they need to prepare for the upcoming campaign -- which begins Sept. 13 against the Tennessee Titans -- and perhaps a reminder of how important their running back depth could become in a less fortunate scenario.

Following his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, Hall signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with New York, landing him inside the top five running backs in average annual value prior to the summer's trio of lucrative extensions handed to Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor. At $14.5 million per year, Hall still ranks in the top eight at the position and will be expected to deliver on that rate for a Jets team still attempting to climb out of the AFC East cellar.

In his last three seasons, Hall has been remarkably consistent, finishing at or beyond 875 rushing yards and four rushing scores in each campaign. He'll need to be healthy in order to produce at (and hopefully for New York, beyond) that rate in 2026.