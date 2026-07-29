FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Aaron Glenn met with his New York Jets players ahead of their first practice of the summer and shared a simple goal.

And he did it without using gimmicky catch phrases or emotion-driven words. Glenn is all about business in Year 2 of leading the Jets, who are looking to put a 3-14 season far behind them and hoping to end a 15-year postseason drought.

“We just want to build off the momentum that we actually had in OTAs going into training camp,” Glenn said Wednesday. "So no slogans, no hype speeches. Wanted to set the tone with the players yesterday. And man, we’re ready to improve. And that’s what we’re trying to do."

Glenn's job depends on it.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback returned last year to the team that drafted him in the first round in 1994, looking to lead the Jets back to respectability in his first opportunity as an NFL head coach. Instead, Glenn oversaw one of the worst seasons in team history. Mistakes in decision making, clock management and personnel were among the culprits. So were some of his choices on his coaching staff.

“I think for any head coach, going from Year 1 to Year 2, you see things, I don’t want to say totally different, but man, there are some blind spots that you probably didn’t expect,” Glenn said. “And that’s what every coach and every first-time head coach has told me, that it allows you to go into this year, man, being able to attack those things the right way.”

When it comes to those “blind spots,” Glenn is keeping those to himself, saying it's not fair to him or his team to broadcast any of that. He's doing the same when it comes to his overall message to his players, who have made it clear they're all in on their head coach.

“AG has done a great job of laying out the blueprint for this team and where he wants to take us,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “And it’s our job to bring that into manifestation.”

Added linebacker Demario Davis: “You have 90 men in that locker room who will run through a wall for him.”